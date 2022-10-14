Upcoming action-adventure film Ram Setu gets its own official video game

The upcoming Diwali release ‘Ram Setu’ has just gained its own official game called ‘Ram Setu: The Run.’ Launched today, the game has been designed for phones and tablets, and is now available on both Android and iOS. Developed by Mumbai-based studio Dot9 Games and leading indigenous games company nCore Games, the title is an endless runner much like Temple Run in essence.

The game sports impressive visuals, responsive controls, and great locations. There are several characters to choose from – all obviously from the upcoming movie. You can play as Dr Aryan Kulshrestha (Akshay Kumar), Sandra (Jacqueline Fernandez), or AP (Satyadev Kancharana) and control them through some exotic-looking environments while also avoiding obstacles. Other goodies in the way of actions include taking down enemies, driving jeeps, and avoiding drones among other thrilling challenges.

Compounding the fun are the multiplayer modes – you can play against a randomly-picked online player, create an online lobby to play with friends, or even compete against someone near you in the split-screen multiplayer mode. If you score high enough, you could also pop up on the leaderboard.

“Ram Setu: The Run, is our attempt at marrying our prowess in game development with a blockbuster IP to bring a polished, entertaining gaming experience that anyone can just pick up and play,” Deepak Ail, Co-Founder and CEO of Dot9 Games said in a press statement. “To further underscore our commitment to that, our team has worked hard to ensure it is optimised well enough to be playable even on low-end smartphones as well as tablets. Gaming is for everyone and Ram Setu: The Run is our effort in making that a reality,” he added.

Vishal Gondal, Founder of nCore Games, believes that Ram Setu: The Run is the company’s “humble response to PM Modi’s Make-in-India call.”

“Ram Setu has been conceived as an epic action-adventure spectacle for the entire family and the opportunity to re-imagine the film’s extension as an engaging and thrilling game is a further step in the direction of bringing fans closer to the world of Ram Setu,” Vikram Malhotra, Founder and CEO, Abundantia Entertainment said.