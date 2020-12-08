Unreal Engine 4.26 released; Epic Games claims to bring major improvements with the update

Unreal Engine 4.26 brings improvements to its chaos physics tool, ray tracing, GPU Lightmass feature, a new Virtual Camera system, enhanced DMX support, and new Datasmith exporter plugins for Rhino and Naviworks. (Image: Epic Games)

Epic Games has released Unreal Engine 4.26, which brings powerful new tools, better media output and more to help creators make more believable real-time environments and characters for games, video and simulation. Here we will be taking a look at all of the new features Epic Games has introduced with its new Unreal Engine 4.26 update.

One of the major highlights of the update is an extended virtual production toolset. These include support for technologies like Nvidia’s NVLink to enable data transfer between two GPUs at high speeds, thus allowing PCs to support a larger number of pixels on multiple LED displays at once. The new toolset also includes a REST-compliant Remote Control API, which allows users to collect and organize any parameters or function libraries from the Unreal Engine UI into customisable presets.

The new Movie Render Queue feature allows creators to create high-quality frames with accumulated anti-aliasing and motion blur images or videos. This allows creators to output render passes including matte IDs, camera motion vectors, Z-depth, ambient occlusion, reflections and more. This would make movies and video games look much more realistic and not feel like animated featurettes.

Users will see a significant usability and performance improvement in the Collaborative Viewer template for VR, AR and Desktop. This will make the collaborative design review process much faster and easier. It now also gas support for voice communication between participants over VOIP. At a time where most of us are working from home, this feature will come quite handy for creators collaborating on a project like a big game.

In terms of what enhancements moviegoers and gamers will get to see includes a new Volumetric Cloud component. This new component will help creators interact with the sky atmosphere, light, cloud effects and more. With it, the atmosphere can receive volumetric shadows from meshes and clouds, lighting and shadowing updates in real-time to reflect time-of-day changes and much more. This paired with the new Environment Lighting Mixer, Water system and Water Mesh Actor, will make the games and movies look much more realistic and feel much more immersive to the end-user.

It also comes with the Hair and Fur feature, that lets creators edit, simulate, and render true strand-based hair, fur, and feathers.

Apart from all of this, Unreal Engine 4.26 brings improvements to its chaos physics tool, ray tracing, GPU Lightmass feature, a new Virtual Camera system, enhanced DMX support, and new Datasmith exporter plugins for Rhino and Naviworks.

