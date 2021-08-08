A sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. just sold for $2 million at auction

1985's Super Mario Bros. has often featured on the list of mist expensive video games ever sold. (Express Photo)

An unopened copy of Super Mario Bros. just became the most expensive video game ever sold when an anonymous buyer paid a sum of $2 million for the title. The sale broke a record for another game in the Mario franchise, that was set less than a month ago when a copy of Super Mario 64 received a bid for $1.56 million at an auction.

Mint copies of classic games that are often decades old are often sold or auctioned at very high prices. These games make good collectibles and have broken the record for the most expensive video game sales a number of times in the past year alone.

About a year ago last July, a copy of Super Mario Bros. fetched a bid for $1,14,000 at an auction, while a copy of Super Mario Bros. 3 broke the record months later in November, selling for $1,56,000 at an auction.

That record too didn’t last very long as it was smashed in April the same year when a copy of Super Mario Bros. went for $6,60,000 at an auction and soon after, in July, a copy of The Legend of Zelda was auctioned for $8,70,000.

While the exorbitant record-breaking prices of these games were often seen at auctions, the latest $2 million deal was bought directly by Rally, an equity shares buying and selling platform that sources collectible items and turn it into “a company” before splitting it into equity shares. The platform reportedly also bought the Super Mario Bros. copy for $1,40,000 last April.