Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection coming to PS5 on January 28

Following its initial announcement in September, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection finally has a release date for the PlayStation 5 remaster. The package includes the two latest games in the Uncharted series and is scheduled to release on January 28, 2022.

The new version will see massive graphical upgrades, and via the Fidelity Mode, players can experience the stunning environments in 4K resolutions, locked at 30 FPS. The Performance Mode, on the other hand, targets a 60 FPS frame rate while dropping minor graphical details.

Players who want the smoothest gameplay experience can opt for the Performance+ mode, where the in-game resolution will drop to 1080p and hit 120 FPS. To fully experience these framerates, you would also require a 120 Hz display.

Since Sony’s next-gen consoles are powered by SSDs, the resulting loading times and latency on action sequences are also near-instant. Additionally, the remastered collection comes with support for Spatial 3D Audio for immersion and rumble that is fine-tuned for the new DualSense controllers.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is priced at $49.99 USD (Rs 3773) on PS5, both digital and physical (CD) versions. Owners of the original games – Uncharted 4, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy or the collective bundle have the option to pay $10 (Rs 755) and upgrade to the new digital versions. The option will be available on launch day i.e., January 28, 2022.

This upgrade path follows a similar model as Death Stranding’s Director’s Cut, where owners of the original game could get the new version at a small price. Owners of the PS4 disc copies will have to insert them into their PS5 systems to download or run the new Uncharted version.

Users who claimed Uncharted 4 for free via their PlayStation Plus subscription are not eligible for the $10 upgrade, and the collection as a whole won’t include the multiplayer modes that were originally part of the PS4 variants.

As it stands, there is no concrete release date for the PC version, though the store pages have gone up on Steam and Epic Games Store, letting you add them to your wishlist.