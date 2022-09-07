scorecardresearch
Ubisoft set to announce several new Assassin’s Creed games

Ubisoft will announce several new games in the Assassin’s Creed franchise Saturday, including one set in feudal Japan

An image showing the title of the game Assassin's creed mirageOn Saturday, Ubisoft also plans to show more of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which it announced last week following widespread leaks. (Image credit: Twitter/ ACVideos)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA will announce several new games in the Assassin’s Creed franchise Saturday, including one set in feudal Japan, according to media reports and people familiar with the company’s plans.

Assassin’s Creed, the French gaming publisher’s flagship franchise, has sold more than 155 million copies since its debut in 2007. Each title in the series has a different setting and historical period, such as ancient Egypt or America during the Revolutionary War.

Ubisoft has teased the idea that new titles will be announced at its Ubisoft Forward event on Saturday, saying it will reveal “a peek at the future of the franchise.” The company plans to showcase a mobile title and two major games, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing private information. The first major game, code-named Red and developed by Ubisoft’s Quebec City office, is set in Japan. The second major game, code-named Neo or Hexe and developed by Ubisoft’s Montreal office, is set during the latter stages of the Holy Roman Empire and revolves around witch trials.

Both Red and Neo are part of Assassin’s Creed Infinity, a platform for future games in the series that will contain multiple settings, as Bloomberg reported last year. The two games will likely not release until 2024 at the earliest. A Ubisoft spokesperson declined to comment.

On Saturday, Ubisoft also plans to show more of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which it announced last week following widespread leaks. That game, code-named Rift, is set in Baghdad during the 800s and was once an expansion for the previous game, Valhalla, before it was converted into a full game, Bloomberg reported earlier this year. Assassin’s Creed Mirage will veer away from the role-playing game elements established in recent series entries and instead aim to return to the stealth focus of early titles, in which players sneak around to perform assassinations.

News of the announcements was first reported by the video game website Try Hard. Earlier Tuesday, Ubisoft announced that Tencent Holdings Ltd. is set to double its stake in the company and has given it a cash injection.

