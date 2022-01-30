scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 30, 2022
Ubisoft is shutting down its battle royale title Hyper Scape

Hyper Scape will shut down its servers on April 28, 2022.

By: Tech Desk | Navi Mumbai |
January 30, 2022 1:58:57 pm
Ubisoft is shutting down its battle royale title Hyper Scape.

Ubisoft has announced that it will be shutting down its free-to-play battle royale game, Hyper Scape on April 28, 2022. The game was seen topping the charts on Twitch during its closed beta period, following which, it eventually started losing hype.

“We set out to create a vertical, close-quarters, and fast-paced shooter experience and we are extremely grateful to our community for joining us on our journey. We will be taking key learnings from this game into future products,” reads the blog post.

Hyper Scape is being shut down merely after three seasons, and since Ubisoft did not mention an exclusive reason, one can assume it was not performing well. The game saw its initial fall in the hype when the Montreal-based company announced its Season 1 multiplayer.

This also marked the first time console players could play the title since, before that, the game was only available on PC (beta). Hyper Scape was unable to hold its appeal past day one of the official release, and even began offering $10 (about Rs 750) Ubisoft store coupons to incentivise people to play the game.

Hyper Scape was an interesting take on the battle royale genre, pitting 100 contenders in twitchy, fast-paced matches, and was built in collaboration with Twitch by primarily keeping streamers in mind. The heavy integration allowed chat to interfere with a streamer’s match by changing the course of in-game events.

Voting for special events such as a low gravity mode would temporarily reduce the gravity in the streamer’s game session, making it all the more engaging. It also offered matchmaking options that would allow streamers to invite any of their subscribers into the lobby.

