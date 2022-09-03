Ubisoft is giving away Assassin’s Creed Origins for free, but not in India

Ubisoft recently confirmed that the next title in its Assassin’s Creed series will be called Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Ahead of the Ubisoft Forward event set to take place on September 10, where we’ll learn more about the game, the developer is now giving away another classic title from the series for free.

Assassin’s Creed Origins, launched in 2017 is being given away for free to players Amazon Prime Gaming members. All players need to do to get the game is connect their Ubisoft account to their Amazon Prime Gaming account.

Get Assassin’s Creed Origins for FREE on PC when you connect your Amazon Prime Gaming and Ubisoft account. You’ll discover the origin story of the Assassins’ Brotherhood while exploring Ancient Egypt. — Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) September 2, 2022

Users who have access to Amazon Prime Gaming can head to the Prime gaming website and log in with their IDs. They can then proceed by connecting it with their Ubisoft account. Note that Amazon Prime Gaming is currently not available in India and Indian users will not be able to make use of the deal.

Assassin’s Creed Origins follows the story of Bayek of Siwa, in a plot set in ancient Egypt, and explores the origins of the Assassin brotherhood, who were at the time called “the hidden ones”.

In other news, Assassin’s Creed Mirage leaks have tipped that the game could return to the series’ roots by cutting back on some RPG elements. The game is set to follow the story of Basim, a returning character from Assassin’s creed Valhalla.