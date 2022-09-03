scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Ubisoft is giving away Assassin’s Creed Origins for free, but not in India

Ahead of the Ubisoft Forward event on September 10, the developer is giving away another title from the series for free, but you won't be able to get it in India.

assassins creed, assassin's creed,Assassin's Creed Origins can now be obtained for free. Here's how. (Image Source: Origin)

Ubisoft recently confirmed that the next title in its Assassin’s Creed series will be called Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Ahead of the Ubisoft Forward event set to take place on September 10, where we’ll learn more about the game, the developer is now giving away another classic title from the series for free.

Assassin’s Creed Origins, launched in 2017 is being given away for free to players Amazon Prime Gaming members. All players need to do to get the game is connect their Ubisoft account to their Amazon Prime Gaming account.

Users who have access to Amazon Prime Gaming can head to the Prime gaming website and log in with their IDs. They can then proceed by connecting it with their Ubisoft account. Note that Amazon Prime Gaming is currently not available in India and Indian users will not be able to make use of the deal.

Assassin’s Creed Origins follows the story of Bayek of Siwa, in a plot set in ancient Egypt, and explores the origins of the Assassin brotherhood, who were at the time called “the hidden ones”.

Also read |Assassin’s Creed Mirage goes official: Here’s what to expect

In other news, Assassin’s Creed Mirage leaks have tipped that the game could return to the series’ roots by cutting back on some RPG elements. The game is set to follow the story of Basim, a returning character from Assassin’s creed Valhalla.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliantPremium
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliant
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...
Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India’s vaccination success st...Premium
Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India’s vaccination success st...
A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ DayPremium
A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-09-2022 at 12:43:25 pm
Next Story

In a surprise, Russia says the gas pipeline to Germany will remain closed

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Five of JD(U)’s six MLAs in Manipur join BJP; party decision awaited

Five of JD(U)’s six MLAs in Manipur join BJP; party decision awaited

Brainwashed into becoming No.1: Serena Williams' coach traces her journey

Brainwashed into becoming No.1: Serena Williams' coach traces her journey

Vikrant sails, push for 3rd aircraft carrier now

Vikrant sails, push for 3rd aircraft carrier now

Premium
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey among 9 booked for forcing entry into ATC

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey among 9 booked for forcing entry into ATC

Career bureaucrat to Rajya Sabha MP, why Jawhar Sircar has TMC riled

Career bureaucrat to Rajya Sabha MP, why Jawhar Sircar has TMC riled

'Expanding minor's anus by hands, pouring liquid into it... prima facie no carnal intercourse': HC

'Expanding minor's anus by hands, pouring liquid into it... prima facie no carnal intercourse': HC

Massive eviction drive underway in Assam's Sonitpur amid heavy security

Massive eviction drive underway in Assam's Sonitpur amid heavy security

When a UP CM from 1960s questioned funding of ‘Nehru mouthpiece’
National Herald and 'red flags'

When a UP CM from 1960s questioned funding of ‘Nehru mouthpiece’

Premium
Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

'Ananya and Shanaya were proud': Moms Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor
'Bollywood Wives' on Netflix

'Ananya and Shanaya were proud': Moms Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 03: Latest News
Advertisement