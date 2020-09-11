Ubisoft Forward Event 2020: All the top news, trailers, and announcements

Immortals Fenyx Rising and Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake (Youtube screengrab/Ubisoft)

Ubisoft in its Forward event on September 10 revealed previews and details about the upcoming titles that are going to be released later this year. The upcoming game titles include Immortal Fenyx Rising, the return Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game and most importantly a remake of wildly popular and successful Prince of Persia: Sands of Time.

Here are the gaming titles that were unveiled in the Forward event.

Immortal Fenyx Rising

The Immortal Fenyx Rising is heavily inspired by Greek mythology and looks more like The Legend of Zelda: Breathe Into the Wild. The open-world game lets you customise your character and as the game progresses you will get more powers and weapons. It will be released on December 3rd for Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Stadia.

Prince of Persia: Sands of Time

Prince of Persia: Sands of Time which broke all the records after its release in 2003 is getting a remake that will be released in 2021 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. The game has been rebuilt using the Modern Anvil Engine which will improve combat and camera controls considerably. The game’s release date is set for Januar 21, 2021.

Riders Republic

Riders Republic is a game filled with thrills. You can go biking, wingsuiting, skiing, snowboarding, and more. You will be able to race up to 50 opponents at once on the huge maps based on actual GPS data from US national parks. The game will be released on February 25, 2021 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One / Series X / S, Google Stadia, and PC.

Rainbox Six Siege

Rainbox Six Siege will be available on next-gen consoles and also provide free upgrades for the existing X Box One and PS4 owners. The major update to the esports title is that it will include 4K and 120fps gameplay by the end of the year. The announcement also included a Raibox Six Siege World Game that will be country-based. There will also be a season based on Splinter Cell’s Sam Fisher.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is an adaptation of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s iconic comic book series. The arcade game will include bonus Knives Chau and Wallace Wells character add-ons. It will also feature the chiptune soundtrack from Anamanaguchi. The game will release later this year on for Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Stadia.

Watch Dogs Legion

A special mission will be launched on October 29 named “Fall On My Enemies” which will feature a cameo from London rapper Stormzy. Watch Dogs Legion will also make Aidan Pearce for the first Watch Dogs as a playable character in the upcoming DLC expansion.

Hyper Scape

Hyper Scape seems to have taken inspiration from the widely popular battle royale game Fortnite by introducing a limited time ‘Turbo Mode’ under which players will be able to access weapons that are from maximum rarity. Also, all the loot in the game will be maximum. It will release next week on September 15.

Other important announcements

After the event, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot made a long statement regarding the recent reports of racism sexual misconduct, and a lack of diversity and inclusion that have been there in Ubisoft’s culture for years. “We are at the start of a long journey,” Guillemot said. He also said that the “real change will take time”.

Also, the French video game company also announced two new programs which will lead to an increase in mentorship opportunities for women “individuals from underrepresented groups”. The announcements were not included in the main event and were later posted on the company’s Twitter account. The company cited “timing constraints” as a factor for this. However, they said that the videos will be a part of the full video available “on-demand”.

