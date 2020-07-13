Ubisoft Forward: Far Cry 6 announced, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gets a release date

Here we will be taking a look at all the major announcements that took place at Ubisoft Forward. (Image: Ubisoft) Here we will be taking a look at all the major announcements that took place at Ubisoft Forward. (Image: Ubisoft)

Ubisoft on Sunday held its annual Ubisoft Forward event where it announced a slew of new games including Watch Dogs: Legion, Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and more. Apart from all of these reveals, the company also announced that it will be holding the second part of its Ubisoft Forward event later this year, where it will announce more titles.

Here we will be taking a look at all the major announcements that the company made during the event.

Watch Dogs Legion

Watch Dogs Legion will become the latest entrant in the hacker based Watch Dogs series on October 29, when it launches on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Google Stadia. The company at its Ubisoft Forward event showcased a new gameplay trailer, while explaining that the game will take place in London post Brexit where anyone and everyone is under heavy surveillance. This time along players will also be able to recruit NPCs (non-playable characters). The company announced that it will be made available on next-gen consoles including the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X at the time of launch.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which will be based in the times of Vikings will follow the Norse mythology, will launch on November 17. At launch, it will be made available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Google Stadia. Just like Watch Dogs Legion, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will also be made available on the next-gen consoles when they launch later this year.

From the trailer, the game looks pretty amazing with good graphics. It is being said that the game will feel similar to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Assassin’s Creed Origins.

Far Cry 6

At its Ubisoft Forward event, the company has finally announced Far Cry 6, which will take place on the tropical island of Yara. It is the sixth installment in the popular Far Cry series of games. The key reveal in the announcement was that Giancarlo Esposito, the villain of the game will be played by Gus Fring, the popular actor from series like Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. The game will be made available on February 18, 2021 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC and Google’s Stadia.

Hyper Scape

Hyper Scape is the company’s upcoming battle royale first-person shooter game. At the event, it announced that the game starting today is entering its open beta face and can be downloaded using the company’s UPlay service.

Brawlhalla

Ubisoft’s popular fighting game, Brawlhalla will finally be made available on mobile devices (android and iOS) on August 6. The company has announced that these will come with customisable controls, cross-play features for all platforms, and more. Initially, the game will come with 50 fighters, the company will be adding more with future updates.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Ghost Recon Breakpoint was not as big of a success as Ubisoft had imagined it to be. However, the game was able to hold its own. Today, the company has announced a few upcoming additions and changes to the game. All of these will be made available via an OTA update on July 15. One of these features includes the introduction of AI teammates, which will be fully customisable.

The Crew 2

The Crew 2 is a popular racing game, which allows players to have fun while driving modded cars and completing various missions. At the event, the company talked about the Summer in Hollywood update, which brings additions like The Beach, Neon Battles and special modded events.

Just Dance 2020

It announced that Just Dance 2020 will get a new update on July 23, which will add six new songs along with a new tournament mode.

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet

In the Apple TV+ shows Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, there was a small fake game, which was made by Ubisoft Red Storm. The fake game was made especially for the show. However, due to its popularity, the company has started developing the game, which will launch soon. At the event, the company only provided us with a brief look at a playable sandbox.

Mobile games

During the event, Ubisoft had set apart a special segment for its mobile games. These included a brief look at the Might & Magic: Era of Chaos and Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd