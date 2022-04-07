Ubisoft announces Rainbow Six Mobile is coming soon to Android, iOS

Rainbow Six Siege, the popular tactical shooting multiplayer game, will soon be coming to smartphones. Developer Ubisoft has just announced that the game will be made available on both Android and iOS devices as Rainbow Six Mobile. The game is expected to feature a “competitive and tactical First Person Shooter (FPS) format with two teams of five — Attackers and Defenders.” This is similar to the original Rainbows Six Siege game on PC, console.

However, the mobile version of the game will not be a one-to-one port of the PC/console version. Instead players can expect a version of the game that is optimised for touchscreens and has a new user interface that makes more sense on phones. Ubisoft has reportedly build the new game from scratch with mobile devices in mind.

Welcome Operators to Rainbow Six Mobile! Rainbow Six Mobile will bring the same tactical shooter gameplay that you love to your mobile devices. Sign-up now to receive the latest updates and get a chance to play before the release 👇https://t.co/Jvbs6dHXau pic.twitter.com/gWjH2I2bSm — Rainbow Six Mobile (@Rainbow6Mobile) April 5, 2022

While Rainbow Six Mobile has been announced, you still can’t play the game yet. The title is yet to launch on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. However, interested users can go ahead and pre-register for the game’s early access version which is expected to go live in the next few weeks.

To do this, players must head to the Rainbow Six Mobile website and hit the ‘Register’ button on the top-right corner of the page. They can then choose between iOS and Android and then log in with their Ubisoft IDs to complete a survey and get registered.

Note that all registered users may not make it to the final list of players who will be allowed to try the early access version. Those who do, will likely be shortlisted on the basis of the survey responses. A final release date for the game has still not been revealed, but it could come soon after any software issues in the early access version are ironed out.