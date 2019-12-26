Twitch remains dominant streaming platform in 2019, with YouTube Gaming, Facebook Gaming and Mixer following

YouTube Gaming now has over 21 per cent of market share, whereas Facebook Gaming and Mixer combined have a 3 per cent market share. YouTube Gaming now has over 21 per cent of market share, whereas Facebook Gaming and Mixer combined have a 3 per cent market share.

Twitch is the largest streaming platforms in the world with 73 per cent of the streaming market share. However, it saw a 2 per cent decline this year, from last year’s 75 per cent. According to Stream Elements’ latest State of the Stream report, Twitch saw a viewership growth of 20 per cent recording 9.34 billion hours of watch time, whereas, Mixer and Facebook Gaming saw a year on year growth of 149 per cent and 210 per cent, respectively.

According to the report, the crown of the most popular game on Twitch in terms of hours watched has once again been claimed by League of Legends, which is now followed by last year’s most popular game, Fortnite. Apart from these, old classics like World of Warcraft and Dungeons & Dragons also saw some interest get revived.

Tfue was the top streamer of Twitch in 2019 with over 87.78 million viewership hours. Shroud claimed the second spot with combined views of Twitch and Mixer, followed by summit1g, Ninja and Asmongold. In terms of top female streamers, Saddummy earned the first spot, followed by Amouranth and itsHafu.

League of Legends was followed by Fortnite and Just Chatting. The report placed GTA 5 at the fourth spot, and finally, DOTA 2 made an appearance as the fifth most popular game. Keep in mind ‘Just Chatting’ is a live vlogging category and not a game.

Rankings for new games released in 2019 show Apex Legends in the lead with Teamfight Tactics, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Death Stranding and Anthem following it.

