Try out these games if you like Minecraft

Videogames are composed of blocks, be it the old brick games you played as a kid or the millions of pixels that deliver unique interactive experiences. Since its release, popular block-building game, Minecraft has earned a cult following, owing to its limitless possibilities in creation, social features, and the custom game modes that offer a fresh perspective every time.

If you’re someone who is looking for a change of pace or trying to experiment with other building mechanics, we have compiled a list of games that are similar to Minecraft.

Terraria

Terraria is ideal for those long, rainy days where you can just casually sit on a Discord call with friends and hack away at trees. Featuring a pixelated 2D environment, the game lets you do just about everything Minecraft offers, only better. Besides the standard digging and crafting, it lets you fight unique bosses that unlock new content and items. These could range from cosmetics, weapon upgrades, or even spells that give you an edge in future battles.

Terraria. (Screenshot) Terraria. (Screenshot)

The game is tailored to both casuals and hardcore gamers, as evidenced by its “choose your own path” system that never feels repetitive. Hitting foes pops a damage count on your screen, giving you an idea of how effective your attacks are. Not to mention, the game is less than 500MBs in size. Terraria is available on Steam, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, and Apple iOS.

Rust

In the world of Rust, you spawn in the most primitive way possible – no clothes, no food, and no shelter. It is up to the player to find resources, craft weapons, hunt wildlife, build shelters, and do everything in your power to survive and distinguish yourself from the average caveman. The game is in its eighth year now and has had over 300 content updates, ranging from server additions, vehicles, a train network, and even musical instruments for those relaxing afternoons.

Rust. (Screenshot) Rust. (Screenshot)

What separates Rust from other survival titles is that it has no rules. You can form an alliance with other players, build a town, and raid others’ bases for new loot. There is an element of lingering fear and distrust that keeps growing at every step of progression. Rust is available on Steam, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

The Forest

The Forest is quite similar to Rust in many ways, but it has a horror element to it. Players crash land onto a deserted island and look for basic resources to survive. Players can chop down trees for logs, make a campfire to keep themselves warm, and even hunt turtles and use their shells for rainwater harvesting.

The Forest. (Screenshot) The Forest. (Screenshot)

At night, things get tense, as a wide array of bloodthirsty cannibals come out looking for you. They can kill you, infect you with parasites, and even break down everything you built, forcing you to start all over again. It also features a story mode that doesn’t present itself directly. You need to tread into the wilderness to find secrets about the island. The Forest is available on Steam and PlayStation 4.

Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is essentially a pixelated country-life simulator, where you start as a farmer and turn your overgrown field into something prosperous. Using hand-me-down tools and a few coins, players are tasked with growing crops, raising animals, starting an orchard, and more. The world around you is filled with fun activities and over 30 unique characters with whom you can interact.

Stardew Valley. (Screenshot) Stardew Valley. (Screenshot)

It also features an online co-op system, where players can team up with 3 others to level up their skills in farming, mining, foraging, fishing, and combat. Each person in the community has their own daily schedules, birthdays, and mini-cutscenes that add to the immersion. Stardew Valley is available on Steam, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, and Apple iOS.

No Man’s Sky

Games director Sean Murray has probably had one of the best redemption arcs in the industry. Back in 2016, his ambitious space exploration title, No Man’s Sky opened to a mixed reception, with many calling the gameplay lacklustre and repetitive. Since then, the developers have been hard at work, trying to make improvements and regularly adding new content for free. And now it works great!

No Man’s Sky. (Screenshot) No Man’s Sky. (Screenshot)

Using their ship, players can travel through the stars to reach new planets and search for valuable resources, build bases, and fight aliens. The game also features cross-play across all major platforms and support for VR. No Man’s Sky is available on the current and next-gen consoles, and Steam.

Roblox

When you’ve exhausted every other game in your library, Roblox is a fun place to jump into. The free online sandbox allows players to create and edit their own minigames and interactive locations. Roblox saw its initial boost during the pandemic-induced lockdown where a bunch of kids signed onto the platform to play bootleg versions of popular games.

Roblox. (Image credit: Roblox) Roblox. (Image credit: Roblox)

This growth was further accelerated recently when they released a new game mode, based on the hit Netflix series, Squid Game. Regardless of where your interests lie, Roblox is a great, casual arena that you can even access on your phones or tablets. Roblox is available on Windows PC, Android, and Apple iOS.

Kerbal Space Program

Here’s another one for the space enthusiasts. In Kerbal Space Program, players are required to use critical thinking and an array of parts at their disposal to create the perfect spacecraft. The mechanics are based on real aerodynamic and orbital physics, causing you to fail multiple times before getting it right.

Kerbal Space Program. (Screenshot) Kerbal Space Program. (Screenshot)

If you succeed, you can explore other planets or moons, construct bases, even conduct experiments to unlock new technology. The game also features a hiring and training mechanic where players can nurture young talents to succeed. Kerbal Space Program is available on the current and next-gen consoles, and Steam.

Subnautica

Unlike other games on this list, Subnautica forces you to venture into the depths of the ocean. As you scavenge for equipment in the reefs below, you’ll encounter vivid sea creatures, exotic vegetation, and predators that come hunting for you at night.

Subnautica. (Screenshot) Subnautica. (Screenshot)

Using crafted items, players can build bases on the sea bed to store resources, park vehicles, and replenish oxygen supplies. On VR, the game can get far too immersive, to the point where you’ll forget to rise to the surface for oxygen. Subnautica is available on the current and next-gen consoles, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and Epic Games Store.

Fortnite (Creative Mode)

Fortnite’s Creative mode drops you onto a private island to create structures and various multiplayer game modes to share with 15 other players. You can copy and paste blueprints, move around tiles, and erase objects that give your buildings a bad image.

Fortnite Creative mode. (Image credit: Epic Games) Fortnite Creative mode. (Image credit: Epic Games)

From the main hub, players can choose islands that are deemed popular by Epic Games and the community. Here, you can hold practice drills, train your aim, play minigames, and experiment with gaming changing modes such as antigravity, allowing you to soar into the sky. Fortnite is available on the current and next-gen consoles and the Epic Games Store.

ARK: Survival Evolved

ARK features all the elements of an average survival game, but it adds a twist. You are thrown onto a mysterious island, where dinosaurs and other prehistoric animals roam the land. Players can choose to hunt them for food and clothing (leather) or even befriend them to use as rides.

ARK: Survival Evolved. (Screenshot) ARK: Survival Evolved. (Screenshot)

The game also features randomised weather patterns that urge you to act quickly on your feet. ARK: Survival Evolved is available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Steam, Epic Games Store, Android, and Apple iOS.