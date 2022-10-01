Ubisoft will let players transfer games purchased on Google Stadia to PC

Launched in 2019, Google’s cloud gaming platform Stadia came as a solid alternative to existing competitors like Nvidia GeForce Now and Amazon Luna.

But after Google’s announcement stating it will be shutting down Stadia on January 18 next year, many were left uncertain about their library of games on the platform.

However, in a recent report by The Verge, gaming studio Ubisoft clarified that those who purchased a Ubisoft game on Google Stadia will be able to transfer the title to PC. While a timeline for the availability of this feature has not been shared yet, users will be able to salvage their Stadia games at some point, ahead of January 2023.

Ubisoft had launched several titles like Rainbow Six Siege, Watch Dogs, Rayman Legends, Uno, Riders Republic, Far Cfdry 5, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint and more on the Stadia platform.

During the Ubisoft Forward livestream event, the gaming studio announced that it had plans to bring games like Skull and Bones, Valiant Hearts: The Great War and Far Cry 4 to Google’s cloud gaming platform.

However, if you are a Stadia user who doesn’t want to transfer your games to PC, be assured that you will have the option to ask for a refund from Google. Alternatively, you can also transfer your games from Stadia to your Ubisoft account and play them on other cloud gaming services like Nvidia GeForce Now and Amazon Luna.

Apart from game purchases and pre-orders, Google is also offering refunds on hardware purchased through its store.