Top three things in PUBG Mobile Season 4

PlayerUnknowns’ Battlegrounds (PUBG) has rolled out its Season 4 for its Mobile version of the game today. This will provide all players with a clean slate to start climbing the ranking ropes from the beginning. PUBG Mobile Season 3 concluded on November 18. Tencent Games has rolled out PUBG Mobile 0.9.5 update along with which the company has also started its Season 4.

With this new season, we will get to see a lot of new things including new guns, improved maps, new vehicles and much more. Here are the top three things we get to see in PUBG Season 4:

A new chat system

Along with all of the new features being added to PUBG Mobile Season 4, Tencent Games will also bring in a new chat system. This new chat system will lighter than the current one being used inside the app, which would lead to the app storing more message, while using less RAM. With the new enhanced matchmaking process, users will now not be required to input a second language just to get partners who speak the same language.

Royale Pass

If you require additional benefits while playing PUBG Mobile getting a Season 4 Royale Pass is what you might want to do. The Season 4 Royale Pass adds new firearm finishes, rare outfit rewards, new character faces, hairstyles, mission cards, increased crate item odds and a new Black Friday event.

PUBG Mobile has also added 600 UC to Elite Pass rewards for players purchasing the new pass. Elite Pass redemption feature has also been enhanced and will allow players to purchase discounted items with BP or RP points.

Hardcore Mode

Well vetted PUBG Mobile players know that playing the game without any in-game shoes gives you an edge over all the other players considering that the player’s character will make no footstep noises.

Furthering on this Tencent Games will be releasing the new Hardcore Mode within the game starting with PUBG Mobile Season 4. The Hardcore Mode removes all footstep sounds and audio cues. However, this mode will only be available for a limited time in the form of “Hardcore Week”.