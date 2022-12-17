Top gaming mice you can buy under Rs 5,000

The PC gaming industry has seen multifold growth in the last few years. And when it comes to gaming, a good mouse makes all the difference in the world. While a normal mouse might be okay for casual gaming, a gaming mouse can help you secure that winning kill or make those insane 180-degree headshots. Since everyone’s hand size and grip style differ, there is no ‘best’ gaming mouse, and what works for others might not work for you.

Here’s a quick look at how you can choose the most suitable gaming mouse for yourself, along with some of the top options you can consider in this price segment.

How to choose the best mouse for yourself?

Figure out your grip style: When it comes to gaming mice, figuring out your grip style is really important. To sum it up, most people have one of three grip styles. If the base of your palm is on the back of the mouse and your fingers are on the buttons, you have a palm grip.

In case your wrist rests on the surface with the palm not touching the mouse and fingertips grab the edges or buttons, you have a claw grip. And if your wrist and palm dont touch the surface and the mouse while the fingertips grip the mouse buttons, you have a fingertip grip.

Mouse weight: Another important factor to consider is the weight of the mouse. Generally, mice lighter than 80 grams are designed for those into shooting games since they can be quickly flicked and help you aim precisely. If you happen to have a small hand or a claw or fingertip grip style, consider buying a light mouse. However, if you are into playing MMOs, MOBAs and RPG titles, you might consider a heavy mouse since the movement is pretty slow and is controlled.

Now that you have a rough idea of what type of mouse might suit your needs, here we list some of the best gaming mice under Rs 5,000 that can enhance your overall gaming experience.

Asus TUF Gaming M3

The Asus TUF Gaming M3 mouse features a 7000 DPI sensor and comes with seven programmable buttons. You also get RGB lighting and Aura Sync support. Designed for those with claw or palm grips, you can customise the mouse buttons, lighting settings and other features using the ROG Armory II software. It costs Rs 1,138.

HP G200

The HP G200 is a backlit wired gaming mouse that comes with customisable buttons and RGB-breathing LED lighting. It comes with an anti-slip scroll wheel and uses the Avago A3050 sensor. The HP G200 is a budget-friendly mouse that offers three years warranty and is priced at Rs 1,330.

Razer Viper Mini Ultralight

The Razer Viper Mini Ultralight offers 8500 DPI and comes with six programmable buttons and a drag-free cord. Users can make use of the Razer Synapse 3 software to customise the buttons and lights on the mouse. Compatible with Razer Chroma, it has a gaming-grade scroll wheel and is priced at Rs 1,999.

Logitech G304 Lightspeed

The Logitech G304 Lightspeed comes with a Hero sensor and has 12,000 DPI and 400 IPS precision. The wireless mouse has six programmable buttons and a 250mAh battery life that can last up to 250 hours on a single charge. It weighs only 99 grams and can be purchased for Rs 2,795.

Razer Basilisk V3

If you want a big mouse, the Razer Basilisk might fulfil all your needs. The mouse comes with a 26K DPI sensor and has 11 programmable buttons. It supports Razer Chroma-a software that changes the lighting according to the game you are playing. You also get a built-in thumb rest and 0.2ms actuation speed. The Razer Basilisk V3 is priced at Rs 4,249.