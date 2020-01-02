Team Fnatic’s Tanmay Singh: Don’t need to play PUBG Mobile for 16 hours to get better

For an esports player, they have to see a lot of things and learn as well, in order to win at these tournaments. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora) For an esports player, they have to see a lot of things and learn as well, in order to win at these tournaments. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

Tanmay Singh aka Scout is a big name in the PUBG Mobile esports community. He is a part of Team Fnatic, which is a global team and the In-Game-Leader (IGL). Previously, he was part of teams like RAW, IND, GodLike and more. He is finally sticking with Team Fnatic, which is part of an esports organisation that also has teams for other esports like DOTA 2, CS:GO, etc. Team Fnatic consists of various free agents, which were scouted and contracted by the organisation.

As Tanmay explains, there is a big difference when playing for a corporation. “In your own team if you mess up, there is not much pressure from anyone, however, if you have a big name like Fnatic behind you there is a lot of pressure due to the huge name that the company carries,” he told indianexpress.com in an interaction.

For an esports player, they have to see a lot of things and learn as well, in order to win at these tournaments. When asked about how Team Fnatic plans on getting better, Tanmay stated that they find a number of global teams to watch and study their gameplay. Instead of spending time practising in-game, they learn different strategies, he added.

During a normal day, Team Fnatic plays for around three hours, and focuses a major part of the day on the theoretical part of the game, like sitting in on discords, team discussions and more, according to Singh.

Tanmay also had five tips for PUBG Mobile players, who want to get serious about the game.

* Decide whether you want to play PUBG Mobile competitively or just for fun with a few friends. There is a very big difference between both.

* Focus on the game, know the mechanisms, learn the maps, get yourself in sync with your squad and select a type of shooter you want to be.

* Discipline yourself, don’t play the game continuously for 16 hours, instead play for two to three hours, take rest, eat healthily and go out. This will help you take care of your physical and mental health, which in turn, makes you a better player.

* Enjoy the game. Don’t be in it to win all the time, then you are not enjoying the game and are you are just torturing yourself to win.

* Socialise with new players, make new friends and find new squad members to help you generate a great squad.

Team SouL, Entity Gaming and Team Queso have also shared a few tips and tricks on how to become better at PUBG Mobile.

