FAU-G to launch soon: Some facts that you might not know

FAU-G is not a battle royale game, it simply will have episodes which players can play and get to see how the Indian army functions. (Image: Google Play Store)

Soon after PUBG Mobile got banned in India, nCore Games with the endorsement from Bollywood star Akshay Kumar announced that it would soon be launching FAU-G. The company said that the game would honour the Indian armed forces. And the game is expected by many to fill the gap left by PUBG Mobile in the Indian Mobile gaming scene. The game was earlier announced to be launching in November, however, it seems to have been delayed with no intimation from the company about the same. Now, the game has been listed on the Google Play Store for pre-registration, hinting that it will be made available very soon.

We still do not know the exact date at when the game will launch. However, due to the launch trailer, various interviews, the Play Store listing and more, we do know a lot about the upcoming game. Here we will be taking a look at the top five interesting facts about FAU-G that you might not know.

* FAU-G is not a battle royale game, it simply will have episodes which players can play and get to see how the Indian army functions. However, nCore games could add a battle royale mode at a later date as an update.

* nCore Games co-founder Vishal Gondal in an earlier interview with the indianexpress.com, confirmed that the game’s first episode will be based on the Galwan Valley incident. Apart from this, the rest of the episodes will be based on the crucial incidents of the country.

* Even though the company had put out a teaser trailer with a focus on the Galwan Valley incident, it is not mentioned anywhere in the game’s Play Store listing’s description. The description states, “High up on the peaks at India’s northern border, an elite fighting group protects the nation’s pride and sovereignty. It’s a daunting task, for the most courageous: The Fearless and United Guards. Join a special unit of FAU-G commandos on patrol in dangerous border territory. Come face-to-face with India’s enemies as you engage with hostile invaders on Indian soil.”

* Gondal claims that FAU-G is not just an opportunity grab after the ban of PUBG Mobile in India. Instead, it is a brainchild of Akshay Kumar, which was being developed since May. Apart from FAU-G nCore Games is also developing two more games, one of which is a cricket game and another is a music game.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd