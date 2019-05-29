Top 5 video games to buy in June 2019: F1 2019, Super Mario Maker 2 and more

Best Video Games 2019: The gaming industry is very huge and tight-knit, with game publishers putting out great games in multiple genres every month and gamers purchasing and finishing the games in a matter of days. Each month we see a minimum of 10 games being launched for multiple platforms and June 2019 is no less. However, you cannot purchase each and every game that is launching as that might leave your bank account nearly empty.

Advertising

To make your work easy, we have done the due diligence and curated the top five games launching this month that you can purchase, play and have fun with. All the games are listed below in no particular order.

F1 2019

Getting behind the wheel, shifting the car into gear and taking off with a burnout and perfect launch control is what most car enthusiasts want to do every second they are near a good car. Formula 1 racing is a perfect example of this, with fast cars racing each other with speeds north of 300km/h.

Considering every auto enthusiast would want to drive an F1 car at least once, Codemasters saw the opportunity and started launching F1 games. The company will now be launching F1 2019, the game’s twelfth instalment on June 28, where you can get behind the wheel of an F1 car and race renowned drivers like Luis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel. This game has taken nearly two years to develop and will be made available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Advertising

Super Mario Maker 2

Mario has been one of the most popular video game characters owned by Nintendo ever since its first game was launched. The character since then has been featured in multiple game series. On June 28, Nintendo will be launching Super Mario Maker 2 for the Nintendo Switch gaming console. This is a sequel to the popular Super Mario Maker and requires players to create their own custom courses using assets from various games across the Super Mario franchise. The players can then share these courses online for others to play or can play them themselves.

Super Mario Maker 2 will introduce a slew of new features and assets not found in the first edition like assets from Super Mario 3D World. This time along Nintendo has also added local and online cooperative modes, which allow two players to create stages together at the same time and four players to compete on them. Lastly, this game also comes with a single-player campaign mode, where players are required to complete over 100 Nintendo created courses to collect coins and rebuild their castle.

Warhammer: Chaosbane

Warhammer: Chaosbane will be an addition to the already popular Warhammer series of games and will release on June 4. The game will be made available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Warhammer: Chaosbane is an action RPG (Role Playing Game) genre game, where a new enemy has been sent by the dark gods to kill Magnus, which will destroy the empire. You have to fight against him save Magnus, which will, in turn, save the empire of the old world.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Crash first appeared as a character in the 1996 game Crash Bandicoot for PlayStation 1. Since then it has become extremely popular amongst audiences and has received multiple game titles. Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled will be the latest instalment in the Crash Bandicoot series releasing on June 21 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms.

In this game, players will have to race characters from the Crash Bandicoot series. During the race, they will have to avoid obstacles and navigate the various tracks to win. The game features quick races, grand prix circuits and a full adventure mode.

Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain is already quite a popular action-adventure game that was launched back in 2010 for the PlayStation 3. Quantic Dream, the studio behind the game on June 24 will be releasing the game for PCs costing $9.99 (approximately Rs 700).

The game revolves around four protagonists who are involved with the mystery of the Origami Killer. The Origami Killer is a serial murderer who uses extended periods of rainfall to drown and kill his victims. The game is totally based upon the decisions you make and where that leads you too. There are multiple ways you can end the game.