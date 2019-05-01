Five video games to play in May 2019: Mortal Kombat 11, Cricket 19 and more

2019 has been a very good year for gaming enthusiasts with video games like Final Fantasy 12 and Just Cause already being released. This year we have seen a major uptrend in the industry with companies like Google and Apple announcing a new platform specifically for them. Sony and Microsoft have also announced plans for their upcoming next-generation gaming consoles. Now, let us take a look at the top five games that we will be seeing get released this May.

Advertising

The Swords of Ditto: Mormo’s Curse

The Swords of Ditto: Mormo’s Curse is the first game that will be launching in May for the Nintendo Switch. The game will be made available for consumers to purchase on the Nintendo Store and offline stores starting May 2. It is a compact action RPG, which creates a unique adventure for the players in the fight against the evil Mormo.

The game will require players to finish main quests, fight with enemies and complete secret side missions. Finally, the players will have to go up against Mormo and defeat her to finish the game.

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat is an extremely popular fighting video game and has been there for a long time. NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment have now put out the 11th installment of the game.

Advertising

The game just like its predecessors is a 2.5D fighting game, which requires to players or a player and a computer to go up against each other in a fight. Out of both the players whosoever, is able to finish the other persons stamina first by hitting them, again and again, is declared the winner.

Mortal Kombat 11 has already been released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC last month. However, its Switch variant was delayed a bit and will be released on May 10.

Castlevania Anniversary Collection

Konami, the studio behind the popular game series, dubbed Castlevania has turned 50. To mark this milestone the company is releasing a new Castlevania Anniversary Collection on May 16. Castlevania Anniversary Collection is a compilation of eight most popular titles from the Castlevania franchise of games. The game will be made available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Steam and Nintendo Switch platforms.

Castlevania is an action-adventure gothic horror video game series, which is set in the castle of Count Dracula. In the game, you have to play as a descendant of the Belmont clan (a clan that is filled with vampire hunters). You have to travel to Dracula’s demonic castle and fight your way through it till you destroy Dracula and the castle.

Cricket 19 – The Official Game of the Ashes

Cricket is one of the biggest sports in India and many other countries. Cashing in on people’s craze for this sport BigAnt studios has partnered with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to announce Cricket 19 – The Official Game of the Ashes. It will be a sequel to 2017’s Ashes Cricket and will feature all formats of the and all venues.

The game according to the company will be more realistic, which it was able to achieve with the help of a new AI Engine. The game will also come with a new scenario mode, which will allow players to recreate all-time best matches. The career mode will also be there to help players build a story around their in-game personas. BigAnt Studios will be releasing the game on May 28 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch platforms.

Warhammer: Chaosbane: Magnus Edition

Warhammer: Chaosbane: Magnus Edition will be an addition to the already popular Warhammer series of games. Warhammer: Chaosbane will be released on June 4 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, however, the Magnus Edition of the game will be released a few days earlier on May 31.

Warhammer: Chaosbane: Magnus Edition is an action RPG genre game, where a new enemy has been sent by the dark gods to kill Magnus, which will destroy the empire. You have to fight against him save Magnus, which will, in turn, save the empire of the old world.