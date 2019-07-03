Top 5 video games launching in July 2019: Final Fantasy XIV: Shadow Bringers, Stranger Things 3: The Game and more

Video Games Launching in India in July 2019: The gaming industry is one of the biggest industries in the tech world as of now. Due to which we see a number of AAA game titles being released each and every month. Last month we got to see games like F1 2019, Warhammer Chaosbane and more being released.

July is no exception with games like Final Fantasy XIV: Shadow Bringers, Stranger Things 3: The Game and more slated to release. Today we have curated the top five games you need to keep an eye out if you are an avid gamer.

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadow Bringers

Final Fantasy is one of the most popular RPG games across the world and a new version of it, dubbed Shadow Bringers is now available on PS4 and Windows platforms. The 14th version of the game was originally introduced back in 2010, with an expansion being launched in 2012.

The company after so many years is bringing a newer version of the game in the form of this Shadow Bringers expansion pack and it will be interesting to see how things take a turn this time around in Final Fantasy XIV.

Stranger Things 3: The Game

Stranger Things is Netflix’s one of the most popular series and its third season is coming on July 4. So, it is not surprising to see a game studio like BonusXP to develop a game around the uber-popular series. The game is slated to launch on July 4 on Nintendo Switch, Android, Windows, iOS, MacOS, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Just like all the previous entrants, this time also the company has used a 16-bit graphic style with the game being played with an overhead view. This time the developers have also added support for both local co-op and solo gameplay. Solo players will be required to use “buddy commands” to control the actions of both the characters in the frame.

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle

Attack on Titan is one of the most popular anime series to come out of Japan. Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle is an updated expansion of Attack on Titan 2 and will be made available as an upgrade pack who already own the game. The game will be made available on PC, PS4, Xbox and the Nintendo Switch starting July 5.

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle is an engaging game, which provides players with a lot of action, air time, zip lining and more in one package. This new upgrade pack will bring a lot of additions to the game to make it much more fun. This time we will see a lot of new characters, scenarios, battle modes and weapons.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is the third entrant in the Koei Tecmo RPG beat-em-up game for Nintendo. The game will be made available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch and will be released on July 19.

Not much is known about what storyline will the game follow. However, from the name we can guess that it will follow the recently culminated story of Marvel’s Avenger’s Infinity War. This will also include a co-op mode and unlike the movie, we will also get to see the raft and the X-Mansion.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Wolfenstein is one of the oldest games that comes to most of the youngsters mind. The game will be made available starting July 26 on the PS4, Xbox One, Windows, Switch and Google Stadia.

The game is set two decades after the events of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. Where the Germans won the World War II. Now, you need to help the French Resistance liberate the country from German occupation and at the same time help Jessica and Sophia Blazkowicz find their father.