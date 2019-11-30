Top 5 tips from Team SouL to be a better PUBG Mobile player

During PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split 2019, we spoke to Team SouL, India’s most popular PUBG Mobile team. Team SouL gave with five tips that PUBG Mobile beginners can apply to have a better gaming experience and get an upper hand over their rivals. Though these are general tips that a gaming veteran would skip, but they are quite crucial to keep in mind if you are just getting into the game and are serious about it.

Team SouL consists of four players, MortaL, who is also the leader of the team, Viper, who joined the team back in 2018, and two new players, ReGaLToS and ClutchGod. They managed to secure the second position in PMCO South Asia Fall Split 2019, thus getting an entry in the finals.

The tips are as follow:

1. Learn how to control recoil: Handling gun recoil game can make or break a player’s game. Every gun has a different recoil and can move here and there while you are shooting. Once you have learnt how to control recoil, you can move the gun back into position while shooting to keep a steady aim.

2. Learn how to aim properly: Aiming at an opponent during a game is quite a necessary thing that a player needs to do while playing. If you learn how to aim properly, you will be able to take headshots easily making your path to a chicken dinner very easy. Learning how to aim is not the only thing that you need to keep in mind, you also need to be quick at it, so that any other does not take a shot at you, thus knocking you down, while you adjust your aim.

MortaL aka Naman Mathur, who is the leader of SouL suggested that players should make use of PUBG Mobile’s training ground to better their aim and to learn recoil control of each gun prevalent inside of the game.

3. Be dynamic with movement: Standing in one place while trying to shoot at an opponent, or trying to pick up supplies might get you killed very easily. This is because if you do not keep on moving any player during the match will be able to spot you, take aim and knock you out.

4. Read the map very well: “Players should know all of the maps, all of the locations and they should know where the teams are dropping,” said Mathur. This is because if you know all of the maps very well and know where a player can be hiding, or from where you can take a good shot, it helps quite a lot. Also keeping a look at the teams helps you scope and chart out a plan as to how you are going to win.

5. Practice with your team: Practicing with your team will help you improve teamwork and team synergy, this will help while stuck in difficult situations, to get out and be victorious. A similar thing happened to Team SouL today, who were in a pickle when they were nearing the end of the third match of PMCO Fall Split 2019, it is when SouL ClutchGod went to take kills while two other player distracted others, all of them ended up getting killed, however, MortaL went to win the game.

Disclaimer: The writer is currently in Malaysia covering the PMCO Fall Split 2019 championship on the invite of PUBG Mobile.