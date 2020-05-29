Top 5 puzzle games for Android smartphones and iPhone

Top 5 puzzle games that will help you challenge your mind. (Image: Google Play Store) Top 5 puzzle games that will help you challenge your mind. (Image: Google Play Store)

Being stuck at home is not so much fun. For most, it has just become a mundane routine, which is to wake up, freshen up and sit for work. You can break this slump by simply performing a hobby like playing games, drawing, cooking or more. Today we are going to take a look at the top five puzzle games that you can install in your phone to have a little fun and to challenge your brain a bit.

The Room

The Room is a wildly popular puzzle game series, which has four games as of now. These games are of the point-and-click adventure series puzzle solvers. The game has a captivating story that will keep you hooked till hours and at the same time is very fun to play. Thus you might end up pouring in hours of your free time in playing the game.

Cut the rope 2

This is an extremely fun game in which you have to get the candy to Om Nom, a green creature. If you cut the wrong rope the candy does not reach Om Nom and you will have to start again. The game is fun to play and reels you in for hours with its captivating story where you have to complete over 168 interesting levels to help Om Nom and his friends.

Roll the ball

Remember the old days, when you had a hand puzzle, in which you had to roll the ball and make it reach the final point. Roll the ball game follows the same mechanics, with a modern twist to it. In it, you have to place pipes across the board connecting to each other and finally getting the ball to the end. At the start, it seems like a very easy game, however, as you start progressing it gets more difficult. The game has around 3,000 levels with no time limit or penalty, so take your time and have fun making the ball reach its destination.

Love Poly

Love Poly is a modern take at the classic puzzle game. Just like the classic puzzle, you have to make all tiles fit in properly to check out what the game threw at you. It is fun and requires for you to have a calm mind as you shift pieces into place. Download it once and it will surprise you with a new puzzle every time you complete the older one.

Block! Hexa puzzle

This is a different take at the classic puzzle games than Love Poly, as it does not complete a picture, but instead, you just have to fit all of the given hexagon pieces onto the board. It requires for you to think on your feet to complete levels and will help in increasing a player’s spatial intelligence and thinking capabilities.

