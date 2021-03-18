Top 5 offline mobile games you need to check out

Mobile games are great to have fun and kill time when you’re on the go. While gaming on a smartphone is the primary format of enjoying video games for many, others often game on PCs and consoles, while keeping their smartphones as a backup gaming device for when you don’t have access to your PC or console.

However, a lot of modern games are cloud-based, requiring a constant connection via either Wi-Fi or your data plan to be playable. Some popular examples include Call of Duty Mobile, FIFA Mobile, Among us and even PUBG Mobile. While these are great, you may not always have access to a reliable connection when gaming. This is why many gamers often load their devices up with some offline games. Here are some of the top offline games that you can find on both Android and iOS

Alto’s Odyssey (Android – FREE, iOS – Rs 499)

Alto’s Odyssey is a side-scrolling infinite running game that requires no internet connectivity. You can slide down various slopes throughout the game while collecting coins. Various terrain elements that you encounter make for great stunt-jump opportunities, that offer more coins. The highlight of the game is its simplistic, enjoyable gameplay and great colourful graphics. A free version gets you the occasional ads, but you can also pay a one-time fee for an ad-free experience.

Friday the 13th (Android, iOS – Free)

If you’re into games based on horror, puzzles, or both, Friday the 13th is one of the most enjoyable titles on the app store shelves. Putting you in the shoes of Jason Vorhees, Friday the 13th will take you across 100 levels filled with gore, where you must slaughter all people while avoiding cops, traps, land mines and more. While not appropriate for all audiences, if you’re old enough, the game can be hours of limitless fun.

GRID Autosport (Android, iOS – Rs 900)

A racing game from the popular GRID series, GRID Autosport takes you racing on the tracks. With full controller support, lots of content and many races, players can be entertained for hours. The game is based on the PS3/Xbox 360 title of the same name so you get great graphics and good gameplay.

Minecraft (Android – Rs 650, iOS – Rs 599)

If you’re a gamer, you probably have heard of Minecraft already, that is if you don’t already have it on either your PC or your phone. Despite its lack of a plot and minimal graphics, Minecraft continues to be a very popular title across platforms for its endless possibilities. Players can build their own worlds and play in them without requiring a connection. There are also extra skins that can be purchased.

The Room series (Android – Free to Rs 380, depending on the version)

The Room series of puzzle games feature puzzles that force you to brainstorm along with graphics that look great. Each of the games puts you in a room that you must escape by solving the corresponding puzzles. The simple concept means you don’t deal with any ads or in-app purchases. While the game is offline, you will need to be connected if you want to use the auto-save feature so keep that in mind.