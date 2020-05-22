Top 5 free racing games on Android/iOS: Asphalt 9, Need For Speed No Limits and more

Here’s a list of the best mobile car racing games currently available on Android and iOS. Here’s a list of the best mobile car racing games currently available on Android and iOS.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, there has been a huge uptrend in people playing mobile video games. The reason behind it is that almost everybody has access to a mobile phone and a lot of time on their hands considering they are not going about with their usual life. All people are different and have different preferences in genres of video games they like, whether it be FPS gaming, fighting games or racing games.

We have already done an article on best board games to play on your smartphone during lockdown 4.0. And here we are going to take a look at the best racing games available on iOS and Android.

Asphalt 9: Legends

Asphalt has been one of the most popular car racing franchise in the history of mobile gaming. Asphalt 9: Legends is the latest entrant in the series and is considered as the best part of the series. It is a sequel to 2013’s Asphalt 8: Airborne, and comes with improved graphics, new cars, maps, controls and more. It is an extremely fun game to play and spend time while stuck at home.

It is one of the longest-running car racing game series apart from a few others like Need For Speed and F1 Racing. Many of you might even remember playing a version of it on your Nokia or Samsung phone before Android was even introduced.

Real Racing 3

If Asphalt is not something you feel comfortable with due to its dynamics being heavily skewed to help the player rather than give them the real feel of driving a car. Then you should try out EA’s Real Racing 3. It comes with different game dynamics, which feel much closer to life. However, that also makes the game more difficult.

One good thing about the game is that it comes with a number of real life track mockups that you can race on. And just like Asphalt, Real Racing 3 also has a contract with multiple car manufacturers to let people race in real cars. Basically, all of this combined with high-quality visuals give the players a ‘Real Racing’ experience.

Need For Speed No Limits

Need For Speed is a franchise most of us have heard about and even played a version during our childhood. With Need For Speed No Limits, EA brings the adrenaline rush back. The game features a number of iconic cars and tracks from the franchise’s huge history. It simply takes you back in time and helps you reminisce those old days when you used to play an NFS game on your PC or console.

Asphalt Xtreme

If you like car racing, but tracks are not for you. You can try playing Asphalt Xtreme, which is an off-road racing game. It offers gamers a number of off-road tracks to race on and a number of vehicles to rip on those tracks. It is a bit of a different take on racing games and is very fun to play. In it, you will be able to take part in over 300 career events, 1100 mastery challenges and multiple limited time-events.

Hill Climb Racing

If you do not have as much time as it takes to complete a race in the above-mentioned games. Or you simply do not want to focus as much. You just want to have fun and play a small game for a minute or two, you can download Hill Climb Racing. It is a pop-box game and does not require as much attention as other racing games.

However, keep in mind this is a different kind of a racing game. In it, you do not race against opponents, but instead, you race against time and fuel. It is a fun game that will keep you entertained when you are bored.

