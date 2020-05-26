Top 5 fighting games for Android phones and iPhone

During the COVID-19 lockdown, a lot of people are exploring gaming as an option to kill boredom. One of the genres that continues to excite users is fighting. With everyone now owns smartphones, it is easier to play your favorite fighting games on mobile phones.

We have made a list of best fighting games available on Android and iOS platforms.

Injustice: Gods Among Us

Most of us are familiar with Superman as a character of hope. However, what would happen if Superman turned against humanity and rather than being its saviour became its supreme god. This is the scenario Injustice: Gods Among Us tackles. The game divides all of the DC characters into two sides: Superman’s Regime and Batman’s Resistance. You have to take control of various popular DC characters and make them fight in duals, similar to Mortal Kombat. The game is quite fun to play and will help you in passing your time comfortably at home.

There is also a sequel to this game, called Injustice: Gods Among Us 2, which takes the story further.

Real Steel

Real Steel is one of those movies which gets you pumped about robot boxing and makes you root for the underdog, which is not as powerful as the major league robots. Moreover, having Hugh Jackman in lead added to the movie’s popularity. Cashing in on it, Reliance Games released the Real Steel World Robot Boxing. The dynamics of the game are very good. The game feels well woven into the Real Steel world and is very addictive.

Shadow Fight 3

Many of us as children have had the fantasy of becoming a ninja. Now, to do that, it would take a lot of training and considering that most of us have passed our prime age it is not a dream that will ever get fulfilled. The closest you can get towards achieving your ninja goals is by playing Shadow Fight 3. The game turns around silhouetted ninja fights, which get extremely intensive. The game not only involves kicks and punches, but also makes use of shurikens, throwing stars and powers too. It is a fun and interesting way to transport yourself in the middle of a ninja fight that you are controlling.

Street Fighter IV Champion Edition

Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat are cult classic fighting game series, they have been the poster boys for all fighting video games for very long. So it did not feel appropriate to not mention Street Fighter in this list. Street Fighter IV Champion Edition provides players with a slew of classic characters to choose from. The game is very interesting to play and it brings back a lot of old memories of playing one of the parts of the game series in your childhood.

EA Sports UFC

UFC is one of the most popular fighting formats out there just below WWE. EA Sports UFC brings the thrill of MMA to your mobile. The game consists of real MMA fighters. Taking on five-minute fights at a time helps relieve stress and have fun at the same time. The game is very easy to play as it only requires the players to tap and swipe here and there, thus it does not warrant the players to be fully focused on the game, they can simply multitask.

