10 facts you didn’t know about PUBG Mobile

Here's a few interesting facts about PUBG Mobile you should know about. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Wednesday announced the ban on PUBG Mobile along with 117 other apps in India. PUBG Mobile is a widely popular mobile game, with millions of active players in India in 2019. The game will soon be restricted by Indian ISPs and be removed from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Today we are going to take a look at the 10 interesting facts about PUBG Mobile that you might not have known.

PUBG Mobile more popular than PUBG PC

According to a report by The Esports Observer from back in 2019, PUBG Mobile had garnered around 400 million players in its database with 50 million daily active players. This dwarfs PUBG PC daily active player count by a lot. According to Dak.gg, PUBG PC currently has around 8,00,000 daily active players.

PUBG Mobile highest downloads come from India

According to Sensor Tower, PUBG Mobile sees the highest number of downloads in India. The report states that India holds the lions share in terms of downloads, with over 175 million downloads. A more recent report suggests that just before the ban, the game had been downloaded more than 200 million times in India.

PUBG Mobile TV Ad

PUBG Mobile is the only mobile game that has telecasted its advertisement on Indian television. The TV ad had a spot of 27 seconds and ran on multiple Indian channels like &Pictures.

Why is PUBG called PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is the full form of PUBG, but where did it come from? Player Unknown was the gaming tag of Brendan Greene, the game’s founder. And due to the game having the concept of huge battlegrounds, he named it PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

PUBG back story

PUBG has released the game’s backstory like the formation of Erangel or the history of Miramar. All of these backstory videos can be seen on PUBG Mobile’s official youtube channel.

PUBG Mobile Indian web-series

PUBG Mobile has become so popular that it spawned off its own Indian web-series called, Dosti Ka Naya Maidan, has been posted on PUBG Mobile India’s official YouTube channel.

PUBG Mobile has been developed by Tencent Games

PUBG PC was developed and distributed by PUBG Corporation under BlueHole, located in Korea. Seeing the popularity of the franchise, Tencent Games reached out to them and developed a similar game for mobile. PUBG Mobile’s majority control is in the hands of Tencent Games.

PUBG Mobile banned in India: Few things to note about the ban

How was the first map named Erangel

Erangel was the first and is also the primary map of the game. Its name is dismissed by players as fictitious. But it is not. It has been inspired by Brendan Greene’s daughter’s name, Eryn, who he calls an angel. Combining both of these makes up Erangel.

Real life places in the game

The game consists of many fictitious places and buildings, however, it also consists of many real life architectures also, including the School, which is from the infamous Chernobyl, Russia. Shelter is the abandoned storage of nuclear weapons, at Feodosia – Ukraine. Ruins are based on the Mountains of Dagestan, Russia. Pochinki is inspired by Yasnaya Polyana in Russia.

Also Read: Why PUBG Mobile ban could hit gaming phones segment

Bots

Many people wonder about the fact as to why they find so many bots inside of the game. These AI generated bots are there by design to prop up a new player’s confidence in the game. Till level 10 most players are made to play with mostly bots inside of the map. The game slowly removes them as the players gain experience.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd