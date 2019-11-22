Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege to bring more support for India with Operation Shifting Tides

Ubisoft has announced that it will be expanding support for its Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege with the start of its fourth and last season of Year 4, named Operation Shifting Tides.

Operation Shifting Tides was announced last month. During the announcement, it was also announced that this season will bring the first operator from India, named Kali.

To mark the occasion of the introduction of Kali, Ubisoft has launched a new standard edition of the game on digital PC for India specially priced at Rs 499. This version of the game will be made available across online and offline game shopping portals.

Operation Shifting Tides will go live in December, which will allow players to unlock both the new operators: Kali and Wamai free of cost with in-game progression. Players who cannot wait to unlock the new operators can also utilise, the in-game currency (R6) to unlock them.

Both the new operators have a good back story, which goes as such. Kali is an Attacker, who met Wamai, a Kenyan Defender in the NIGHTHAVEN Special Intervention Company, which is a private military group owned and led by Kali. Wamai, is Kali’s best operator at NIGHTHAVEN.

Apart from this, Ubisoft has also announced that it will be culminating the Indiajoy exposition, with the finals of Rainbow Six Siege India series in collaboration with ESL India.