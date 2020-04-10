Tips and Tricks: How to collect wins in Garena Free Fire

Tips and tricks to score wins in Garena Free Fire. Tips and tricks to score wins in Garena Free Fire.

Garena Free Fire is a popular battle royale game for iOS and Android. It is similar to games like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile, and has managed to create a niche of its own. Garena Free Fire currently has over 500 million downloads on Android alone. Today we will list a few tips and tricks you can implement to win matches with a huge lead.

Sneak attack it is

Sometimes you have to be sneaky in your attacks. For example, if you hear footsteps while you enter a house, there could be a squad camping inside. Just press the medkit button and start moving silently into the house. If there is a squad inside, you will be able to surprise them before they can shoot at you. If you are confident in your skills, take aim or flee before they get ready.

Enemy carrying a shotgun? Crouch

Shotguns are extremely difficult to handle and control. However, if a player learns the art, they can easily take one-shot kills in close combat without aiming for the head. But Free Fire allows users to crouch while being shot at with a shotgun. This will make the enemy miss the shot, even if you are in their range. After which they will start reloading, just then take your shot and bring them down.

Standing still will get you killed

This is one of the most important rules of all first person shooter (FPS) games. Do not stand still ever, not even in a gunfight. Aim while you move quickly. Most of the players I got were showing minimal movement if any. Hence, it was easy for me to take them down, while they were having a very hard time to even get a shot in.

When you are being shot at run in zig-zag patterns, even add a few jumps in there for fun. And if you cannot run and shoot at the same time, do not worry. Keep focusing on the movement and look for the point when the other person runs out of the clips. Then take your shot.

Reviving a teammate? Heal yourself too

One thing that I liked a lot about Free Fire is that it lets you multitask. It lets you save a teammate’s life and your own at the same time. This is the only game in the battle royale genre that I have seen that lets you heal your teammate and yourself with a med-kit simultaneously.

Vehicles are your best friends

Found a vehicle early in the game? Taking it is the best option that you have to survive. Keep in mind, the vehicle should be a fully covered one and not a bike, because other players can easily take aim when you are on the latter.Take the vehicle and start moving inside of the safe zone and outside the shrink zone. If you spot an enemy, you can simply drive the car over them. Or your teammates can shoot them.

