Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands to launch with crossplay, split-screen support

Ahead of its launch on March 25, 2K Games has announced a few details for their upcoming Borderlands spinoff game, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Like other titles in the series, the game will feature support for crossplay across different platforms and split-screen.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is releasing on the old and current-gen consoles, alongside Windows PC via Epic Games Store. A Steam release has not been announced yet, and therefore, cross-platform support will be enabled across other platforms.

Co-op multiplayer is a great way to experience the world of Borderlands, and similarly, Tiny Tina will feature two options for determining how loot drops and enemies scale during multiplayer. As you boot up the game for the first time, players will be given an option to opt for crossplay, which is made possible by SHiFT matchmaking (requires separate login).

Regardless of whether you choose to enable or disable it, the game will force you to set a unique Crossplay display name. Additionally, 2K Games is bringing cross-play support for Borderlands 3 to the PlayStation 5 and 4, in the near future.

The console version will also feature split-screen functionality, allowing for those occasional couch co-op sessions. Players on the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S can enjoy up to 4-players on local split-screen, while the old-gen consoles allow for a 2-player co-op. It also lets you pick between a horizontal or vertical orientation.

Additionally, the publisher has revealed the PC requirements for the game, where the minimum specs require an AMD FX-8350 or Intel i5-3570 level processor, couple with 6GBs of RAM and a GTX 960 equivalent graphics card. Recommended specs, however, demands a processor on the same level as a Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel i7-4770, paired with 16GBs of RAM and an NVIDIA GTX 1060 equivalent GPU.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is quite similar to Borderlands, where you shoot and loot numerous punchy environments and deal explosive damage, thanks to its arsenal of weapons, magic, and upgradeable gear. The titular Tiny tina will serve as a disorderly guide, taking you on a tyrannical journey through dungeons and castles. As an RPG, it lets you create your own custom characters, unlike previous entries that offered a premade roster.

It features six different classes, and for the first time in the series, lets you mix and match skills to create an original vision. Loot is again, procedurally generated, resulting in numerous combinations of weapons and other gear.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands launches on March 25, midnight local time in Asian regions. On PC, the game will be available via the Epic Games Store worldwide beginning at 7 am GMT+8.