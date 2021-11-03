scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, November 03, 2021
MUST READ

Thunder Tier One Team announces Steam release date: Here are the details

The realistic top-down shooter will group you and three other online players to face a dangerous terrorist organisation

By: Tech Desk | Navi Mumbai |
November 3, 2021 1:35:45 pm
Thunder Tier OneIn Thunder Tier One, players will be faced with tough decisions such as gear selection and utilizing their tactical skills to successfully work their way through missions.

Krafton has finally announced a release date for their upcoming realistic top-down shooter game – Thunder Tier One. The title will be released on December 7, 2021, on Windows PC via Steam, and is aimed at players with an interest in military tactics and strategy. The game is currently available for pre-order on the aforementioned platform at a price of Rs 529.

Krafton made the announcement in an official statement and went into the specifics of the game. Thunder Tier One will group four players into a special elite squad and drop them into the fictional Eastern European nation of Salobia, to put an end to a dangerous terrorist organisation.

The game can be played in 4-player online co-op mode, as well as an offline solo mode with AI teammates backing you up.

Players will be faced with tough decisions such as gear selection and utilizing their tactical skills to successfully work their way through a nine mission story-driven campaign. As part of loadout selection, you can pick between different weapons, attachments, ammo type and amount, armour, grenades, and much more.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

It will also give you the choice of undertaking the mission stealthily or going in loud and clear with guns blazing.

Also Read: |PUBG Mobile x League of Legends event tipped: Here’s what we know so far

Krafton also keeps strongly insisting on Thunder Tier One’s attention to realism and detail. It reads, “Each weapon has unique attributes such as handling, rate of fire, muzzle velocity, effective range, and accuracy. These characteristics, combined with the type of ammo loaded, will determine how accurate players’ shots are and also how effective they are at penetrating different materials.”

In addition to the campaign mode, Thunder Tier One will also include four multiplayer maps – Exfil, Advance and Secure, Death Match, and Domination. It also promises a modding tool with Steam Workshop integration, right from launch day, using which players will be able to modify, missions, weapons, etc.

Also, as an added bonus, if you pre-order the game on Steam now, you will get an exclusive diorama lobby scene that you can gaze at while you wait for your teammates to join in.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Nov 03: Latest News

Advertisement