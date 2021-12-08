Krafton’s latest foray into the PC gaming market, Thunder Tier One is now available to purchase on Steam. Priced at Rs 529 INR, the top-down shooter is aimed at players with an interest in military-strategic gameplay.

Thunder Tier One will group four players into a special elite squad and drop them into the fictional Eastern European nation of Salobia, to put an end to a dangerous terrorist organization. The game features a nine mission story-driven campaign and is ideally played in 4-player online co-op mode (PVP). It also features an offline solo mode, where 3 AI teammates back you up.

Additional game modes include an online 4v4 Exfil map, where the attacking team is tasked with carrying a package from point A to point B within a set time limit. The defending team, on the other hand, must stop the exfiltration process, similar to Overwatch’s “push the payload” mode.

Time to BRING THE THUNDER! Thunder Tier One is now available! Check out the launch trailer and buy Thunder Tier One on Steam: https://t.co/O2dedDJx1R#ThunderTierOne — Thunder Tier One (@ThunderTierOne) December 7, 2021

In Advance & Secure, 4-person teams face off against each other to capture specific sectors (A, B, C, etc) to claim victory. The Domination mode, however, is a PVE experience where players race against the clock to take over checkpoints and disarm explosives, while defending against attacks from bots. Finally, you have the classic Deathmatch, where 8 players get into a lobby and try to rack up the most kills.

Thunder Tier One is geared towards creating a realistic military experience, where soldiers will be tasked with gear selection and tactical planning. You can pick between different weapons, ammo types, attachments, armour, grenades, and more, before heading into the fight zone. Tiny details such as weapon handling, muzzle velocity and ammo weight also have a serious impact on your playstyle. The game also lets you choose how to approach a mission – stealth or loud and clear.

“Thunder Tier One started as a personal project, somewhere for myself and friends to play around and try out new ideas. The fact it has now developed into a full game for fans to enjoy is truly exciting,” said Pawel Smolewski, Creative Director. “We are thankful for Krafton’s support in helping us to bring a new experience to this genre and its core audience. Now we’re looking forward to our community jumping into Salobia and experiencing the world we’ve created.”

Soon after launch, Thunder Tier One will also be introducing a modding tool in integration with Steam Workshop. This would allow players to add or modify missions, weapons, AI behaviour, and even create their own characters.