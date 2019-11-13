This team will represent India in Free Fire World Series 2019 finals on November 16

Advertising

Garena: Free Fire will be hosting its Free Fire World Series 2019 tournament on November 16 at Barra Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. 12 teams have qualified for the finals out of which ‘Nawabzade’ is the team that will represent India.

The tournament will be livestreamed on YouTube on the company’s official channel in 10 different languages, which include English, Spanish, Portuguese, Mandarin, Hindi, Thai, Indonesian, Arabic, Russian and Vietnamese.

At the tournament, Dranix Esports will represent Indonesia, Team Flash will represent Vietnam, Corinthians from Brazil, Arctic Gaming Mexico from North America, Infinity Esports Mobile from Latam North, Samurai Team from Latam South, LOUD from Brazil, Illuminate from Thailand, Sbornaya ChR from EU/Russia, LGDS from TW/MY, Nawabzade from India and Infinity_YT from MENA.

Advertising

The company states that the last regional qualifier for Free Fire Pro League Brazil 2019 season 3 saw over a million live viewers according to the data collected by Esports Charts. The company claims that this is the highest peak concurrent viewership for a Free Fire esports event.

To lead up to the Free Fire World Series 2019 tournament, Garena from November 10 until November 18 will open its Pick ‘N Win event for players, which will allow them to vote for who will win Free Fire World Series 2019. Thus unlocking daily missions that will earn them tokens and tickets. Correct predictions will make players win tokens, with which they can purchase in-game items.

In related news, Free Fire recently collaborated with the Brazilian DJ Alok to become the resident DJ and latest playable character. As a part of the collaboration, he will also be performing at the Free Fire World Series 2019.