Vintage games in mint condition being auctioned off at sky-high prices is not a new phenomenon. Lack of availability in modern times make these mint games great items for collectors. A sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. for the NES (Nintendo Entertainment System) is currently being auctioned with a base bid of $310,000 (over Rs 2.27 crore). For some context, that is the price of an expensive sports car like the Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder.

If someone buys the same, the amount could make the game the most expensive gaming collectible ever sold if you include the buyers’ fee that brings the total to about $372,000. Of course, it could always be purchased for more than that amount should a higher bid come into play. Its nearest competitor is a prototype of the ‘Nintendo PlayStation’ which was auctioned last year for $360,000. The console was one-of-a-kind and was able to play both cartridge games and CD-ROMs. It was never released, though.

Coming back to the Super Mario Bros. game, over 40.24 million copies have been sold across the world since the game launched in 1985, effectively making Super Mario Bros. one of the best selling games in history. Since then, the game has been an important part of popular culture.

The game, along with the NES console was a great milestone in gaming that set the trend for games where depth and exploration alsoMarioNin became important aspects, rather than focus on high scores only.

Limited Edition

The Super Mario Bros. copy on auction is more than just the regular came cartridge. It is a limited edition one. “It’s worth mentioning that Nintendo managed to add the trademark symbol to the Nintendo Entertainment System on their game boxes by the beginning of 1987,” Heritage Auction, the auction house where the game is being sold, added. This makes the copy one of the few cartridges that were produced for a brief time period, between 1985 and mid-1986, further adding to its exclusivity.