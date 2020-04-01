Cashing in on lockdown, this platform lets you win money for playing games online

The first game to make the list is PUBG Mobile. WinZO has partnered with Tencent Games for this partnership and is offering players to sign up free of cost for tournaments. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora) The first game to make the list is PUBG Mobile. WinZO has partnered with Tencent Games for this partnership and is offering players to sign up free of cost for tournaments. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

WinZO, an esports platform, is using the surge in activity thanks to the lockdown to offer prize pools for playing games like Pool, Bubble Shooter and PUBG Mobile. In a release, the company has revealed the top three games played by people via its platform to win prizes.

The first game to make the list is PUBG Mobile. WinZO has partnered with Tencent Games for this partnership and is offering players to sign up free of cost for tournaments. The company says players are offered prize pools of worth over Rs 1 crore every month, just for this game alone.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

The second game on the popularity charts is ‘Carrom’. Carrom matches on WinZO are not sponsored by any company so the players have to put up the cash, which can be as low as Rs 2 for matches. Apart from regular matches, where WinZO partners you with random people, you can also play Vs matches, which will allow you to invite your friends and play with them, this mode also requires you to put up the money.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile completes two years, boasts of 50 million daily active users

Ludo is the third most popular game on the platform and can be played in two modes, Versus-Mode and Bazzi format. This game can be played free of cost on WinZO, but players can also put up money to spice up the game a bit. However, in India, playing a game of chance for money is illegal. But online portals that allow you to play Ludo for stakes seem to be using the premise that courts have not yet ruled on this game in particular.

A WinZO statement said it has observed a three-times surge in online traffic due to the lockdown. It says this surge comes from Tier 2 and metro cities over the last three weeks. And it is what has determined the top three games on the platform. However, it did not reveal the exact numbers for the games.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd