These five video games will help you stay fit during the Covid-19 pandemic

Here are five video games that will help you stay in the shape without having to pay for an yearly gym membership. (Image credit: Nintendo)

It’s not too hard to guess how the current coronavirus pandemic has affected our physical health due to reduced outdoor activities. Too much weight gain can take a toll on the body, especially your heart. The good news is that there are effective ways to reduce weight without stepping out of the home. Of all the ways to stay fit, playing fitness and health games can improve physical and mental health. No, you won’t find high-profile games like Gears 5 or Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in the list. Instead, we have included games like Ring Fit Adventure and Just Dance that not only keep you entertained for hours but also help you stay in shape from the comfort of your room.

Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo Switch)

Ring Fit Adventure, which is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch console, is a fitness-focused game designed to help players stay active while playing. The game comes with the new Ring-Con accessory and the leg strap, both of which are needed to help track your actions. While Ring Fit Adventure is a role-playing game with proper characters and a storyline, it can best be described as an adventure fitness game. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Ring Fit Adventure has become so popular that it’s hard to find the game online. At the time of writing, the game can still be purchased from Amazon.in where it is selling for Rs 9129.

Just Dance 2021 ( Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Every year Ubisoft launches a new Just Dance game and our fascination for a game that teaches you to dance moves never ends. Just Dance 2021 features 40 of the latest chart-topping hits, including Rain on Me ft. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande and Dua Lipa’s Don’t Stop Now. In Just Dance 2021, you play yourself or gather with friends, pick a song, and follow the dancer onscreen as they perform on the hit song. Just Dance is a fun game where you need to move your body. This is a game made for casual gamers and families.

Yoga Master (PS4)

Yoga not only improves your body posture and increases attention span but is also extremely beneficial for your mental and physical well being. Yoga Master, a little known wellness game for the PS4, improves physical fitness and helps you stay positive. With over 150 poses, from classic to urban/modern yoga, each categorised as easy, medium, or pro-level, and 100 customisable programmes, the game tracks your workout activities and cleanse your mind and body.

Fitness Boxing 2: Rythm and Excercise (Nintendo Switch)

While Ring Fit Adventure remains one of the top-selling games on the Switch, the popular console is getting another fitness game. With the release date set for December 4, Fitness Boxing 2 is the sequel to 2019’s sleeper hit Fitness Boxing. The game makes use of both Joy-Cons to simulate jabs and swings from both your right and left hands as you were doing in the original Fitness Boxing. However, Fitness Boxing 2 introduces a new two-player mode and 23 songs and 66 workout routines. Playing Fitness Boxing 2 feels like attending traditional cardio kickboxing. You can try the demo of the game, before you pay $50 for Fitness Boxing 2.

Zumba Fitness World Party

Planning to learn Zumba but worried about attending in-person classes in the corona times? Worry not, you can learn the Latin-inspired dance workout right in your living room. Enter Zumba Fitness: World Party, the popular dance/fitness game for the Xbox One. It’s a fun game where you can attend a Zumba class and learn different dance styles including Bollywood. The whole premise of the game is to mimic the dancer and learn the dance moves that burn calories and improves flexibility.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd