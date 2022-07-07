scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 07, 2022

Xbox Series X now costs more in India, Series S available with discount

The Xbox Series X is set to get more expensive soon in India, while the Xbox Series S is currently available for a discount.

Updated: July 7, 2022 11:01:55 am
Xbox Series x, xbox series s,Check out the new prices of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S here. (Image Source: Microsoft)

Microsoft’s gaming console, the Xbox Series X now costs more in India, a change that can be attributed to the rising difference in value between the Indian Rupee and the US Dollar. A 6 per cent jump in price has brought the console from its launch price of Rs 49,990 up to Rs 52,990.

The value of the Indian currency has dropped by over 6.5 per cent since the Xbox Series X launched in November 2020. As per a report by Gadgets360, Microsoft confirmed back in June that the price of the Xbox consoles would go up in the country citing “market conditions” and “changes in regional marketplaces” as reasons for the same.

Also Read |Xbox Series X review: A next-gen console in the hunt for exclusive games

While the listing of the Xbox Series X on ecommerce platforms like Flipkart and Reliance Digital still show the Rs 49,990 price tag, the console is not in stock, as is the case on Amazon India, where no price can be seen either.

Note that users who want to buy the Xbox Series X at the old price may still have a chance to do so by buying one of the older stock units of the console. However, you may have more luck trying to get an offline console from an offline game store instead of ecommerce websites.

Meanwhile, the Xbox Series S is being sold at Rs 31,399 on Amazon and some other platforms, which is a discounted price compared to the launch price of the console, which was Rs 34,990. Available on multiple platforms, the Xbox Series S is currently the only next-gen console that’s easy to purchase, as stock for the Xbox Series X and Sony PlayStation 5 continue to hard to find.

