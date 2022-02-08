The Wolf Among Us 2 trailer coming this Wednesday

Industry titan Geoff Keighley has announced a 30-minute reveal event for Telltale Games’ much-anticipated sequel to The Wolf Among Us. The stream is scheduled to go live on February 9, 2022, at 11:30 pm (IST), and promises a brand new trailer.

Hosted by Geoff himself, the event will showcase a behind the scenes look at the development, alongside some long-overdue updates on the team. The show will be broadcast live on The Game Awards’ official Twitch and YouTube channels, and provide deep story details as well.

Previous reports had stated that The Wolf Among Us 2 will serve as a direct sequel – taking place six months after the events of the original. The game, which is currently in full production has a finalised script and is expected to feature a winter setting, casting snow all across New York City.

Wednesday, it’s finally time: Greetings from Fabletown! You’re invited to join me for a behind-the-scenes look at The Wolf Among Us 2 #TWAU2 Streaming live Wednesday 2/9, 10am PT on Twitch and YouTube#TheWolfIsBack pic.twitter.com/GoBIUWutMn — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) February 7, 2022

The “newly formed” company has also ditched its outdated Telltale engine, which was rampant with visual bugs and has now switched over to Unreal Engine. According to the developers, this would lead to minor changes in their iconic point-and-click mechanic and be able to implement motion capture for fluid animations and interactions.

For the uninitiated, Telltale was known for creating highly story-driven choice-based games such as The Walking Dead series, the first of which won multiple Game of the Year Awards in 2012. Following a lineup of successful projects based on Batman and Guardians of the Galaxy, the company eventually went bankrupt in 2019, leading to massive layoffs and cancellation of upcoming titles. It was later revived by some industry veterans, developers, and dedicated fans under the name, LCG Entertainment.

As part of the process, they brought back some of the lead writers, developers, and composers from the original title. Even the award-winning voice actors Adam Harrington and Erin Yvette are back to breathe life into the main cast from the DC/Vertigo graphic novel franchise – Bigby Wolf and Snow White.

The Wolf Among Us 2 will be released in an episodic format, keeping in line with the original Telltale. However, they will only be rolled out once the entire game has finished development, so players won’t have to wait for months before the next one releases. Recently, the company also announced a game based on the ‘Expanse’ TV show in collaboration with Nine Deck Games.