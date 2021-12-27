The Wolf Among Us 2 story and development details revealed

Following its announcement at The Game Awards 2019, Telltale Games has been quite silent on their much-anticipated sequel to The Wolf Among Us. While many believed that the project had yet again been shelved, a new feature on Game Informer provides some inside information on the matter.

Like the first game, the sequel will be held prior to the events of the ‘Fables’ graphic novels, with the story taking place six months after the events of the original. With the script now finalised, the game is currently in full production and is expected to feature a winter setting, casting snow all over New York City.

As a “newly formed” company, Telltale will be ditching its outdated engine that was rampant with visual bugs and has now switched to Epic Games’ Unreal Engine. This would lead to minor changes in the game’s iconic point-and-click mechanic and introduce motion capture for better, more interactive actions.

The Wolf Among Us 2 | Game Informer Details -Set 6 months after the original

-Takes place during Winter all over New York

-In full production, script is finalized, mocap underway

‘The Wolf Among Us 2’ serves as a direct sequel to the original and will be released in their iconic episodic format. But unlike “old” Telltale, the episodes will only be rolled out once the game has finished development, so players won’t have to wait for months before the next one. The team is eyeing a release strategy that sees a gap of a few weeks after each episode comes out.

For the unwary, Telltale was known for creating great story-driven games such as The Walking Dead series, the first of which won several Game of the Year awards in 2012. Unfortunately, the company went bankrupt in 2019, leading to massive layoffs and the cancellation of upcoming titles. It was then revived by some industry veterans, developers, and dedicated fans under the name, LCG Entertainment.

As part of the process, they also rehired some of the lead writers, developers, creative/game directors, and composers of the original title. Award-winning voice actors Adam Harrington and Erin Yvette are also back to breathe life into the beloved main characters from the DC/Vertigo comics franchise – Bigby Wolf and Snow White.

Since The Wolf Among Us 2 has just started actual production, we could expect to see a launch sometime in late 2022 or early 2023. Recently, the company also released a trailer for their upcoming game based on ‘The Expanse’ TV show, in collaboration with Nine Deck Games.