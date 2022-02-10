The Wolf Among Us 2 gets 2023 release window in new trailer

Telltale Games is officially back, unveiling the first trailer for the much-anticipated sequel to The Wolf Among Us game. Scheduled for a 2023 launch, new details regarding development were revealed in a 25-minute live stream with Geoff Keighley.

The trailer opens with a voice-over of the hero Bigby Wolf, as he recounts an investigative tale that put him in an anger management meeting. We see him tracking down a mysterious tall man at the Good Sleep motel, as he breaks and sneaks into the building. It is soon revealed that in this instalment, Bigby will be facing off against a group of Fables from ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ including Tin-Man and Scarecrow.

Things soon erupt into violence, where Bigby starts getting pummeled by the metallic henchman – slamming into walls and setting Scarecrow on fire. Towards the end, we also get to see him lose control and transform into his actual beast form – the Big Bad Wolf. The graphics also seem to have gotten a major facelift, thanks to the usage of Unreal Engine and the cosy wintery vibe the sequel is going for.

According to CEO Jamie Otillie and co-founder of AdHoc Studio, Nick Herman, the game picks up six months after the events of the original, where Bigby has been suspended from active Sheriff duty in Fabletown. There’s some tension brewing between him and acting Deputy Mayor, Snow White as well, adding that touch of conflict between characters.

“The old administration is out, they were corrupt, and you rooted that out, she got to fill those shoes now,” said Nick Herman. “She has some big ideas on how that’s gonna happen, but that clashes with Bigby’s way of doing things.” As Bigby is sent out to work outside Fabletown, he meets detective Faye Leung, on a case that brings together the world of the Mundies (human) and Fables (fairy tale cast) together.

The “newly formed” Telltale has also brought back lead voice actors from the original – Adam Harrington and Erin Yvette, to breathe life into the DC Comics/Vertigo characters. Following its bankruptcy and closure in 2019, the company was reshaped and reformed with past staffers, industry veterans, and dedicated fans under the name LCG Entertainment – though, it seems like they are keeping the name, ‘Telltale.’

Similar to past Telltale entries, the game will be released in episodic format (5 episodes). But, they will only begin rolling out once the whole story has finished development, so players won’t have to wait for months before the next one comes out.

The Wolf Among Us 2 is set to launch sometime in 2023, on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Epic Games Store.