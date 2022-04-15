The Witcher 3 next-gen update delayed indefinitely

The next-gen update of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has been delayed indefinitely. Developer CD Projekt Red (CDPR) announced the same via its official Twitter handle earlier this week. The original expected date for the launch of the patch was in late 2021, which never happened. Instead, the release was then pushed to Q2 2022.

Now, the game has been delayed yet again, and this time CDPR has not revealed a precise expected timeline as to when it plans to launch the next-gen title. “We have decided to have our in-house development team conduct the remaining work on the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt,” CDPR said in the tweet.

Also Read | CD Projekt Red confirms new Witcher game is in development

“We are currently evaluating the scope of work to be done and thus have to postpone Q2 release until further notice.”

We have decided to have our in-house development team conduct the remaining work on the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. We are currently evaluating the scope of work to be done and thus have to postpone Q2 release until further notice. 1/2 — The Witcher (@witchergame) April 13, 2022

As per a report by The Verge, the change was made “based on recommendations from persons in charge of development,’ as mentioned in a note for investors.

What exactly is going to be new in the next-gen patch for the game is also still a mystery. CDPR is reportedly planning to add free armour inspired by the Witcher Netflix series, but any major changes except that have not yet been revealed.

If CDPR’s Cyberpunk 2077 February patch is any clue, we could expect improvements to ray tracing support, faster loading times, and better support for the PS5’s controllers and its features like Adaptive Triggers.