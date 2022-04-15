scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 15, 2022
Must Read

The Witcher 3 next-gen update delayed indefinitely

CD Projekt Red has announced a delay yet again for the next-gen patch of The Witch 3: Wild Hunt. Read more here.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
April 15, 2022 12:32:05 pm
the witcher, witcher 3,If CDPR’s Cyberpunk 2077 February patch is any clue, we could expect improvements like better ray tracing support and faster loading times. (Image Source: YouTube)

The next-gen update of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has been delayed indefinitely. Developer CD Projekt Red (CDPR) announced the same via its official Twitter handle earlier this week. The original expected date for the launch of the patch was in late 2021, which never happened. Instead, the release was then pushed to Q2 2022.

Now, the game has been delayed yet again, and this time CDPR has not revealed a precise expected timeline as to when it plans to launch the next-gen title. “We have decided to have our in-house development team conduct the remaining work on the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt,” CDPR said in the tweet.

Also Read |CD Projekt Red confirms new Witcher game is in development

“We are currently evaluating the scope of work to be done and thus have to postpone Q2 release until further notice.”

As per a report by The Verge, the change was made “based on recommendations from persons in charge of development,’ as mentioned in a note for investors.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

What exactly is going to be new in the next-gen patch for the game is also still a mystery. CDPR is reportedly planning to add free armour inspired by the Witcher Netflix series, but any major changes except that have not yet been revealed.

If CDPR’s Cyberpunk 2077 February patch  is any clue, we could expect improvements to ray tracing support, faster loading times, and better support for the PS5’s controllers and its features like Adaptive Triggers.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Apr 15: Latest News

Advertisement