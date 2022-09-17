The Sims 4 will be free-to-play from October

Released in September 2014, The Sims 4 is a life simulation game that focuses on character creation, development and housebuilding. And on Wednesday, the game publisher Electronic Arts (EA) announced that the base version of the game would go free to play next month.

Starting October 18, the social simulation game will be available for download for free on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and Mac. Those who have already purchased the game will be getting the upcoming Desert Luxe Kit for free. In case you didn’t know, the new kit adds furniture items based on the natural landscape of the desert.

Ever since its release in 2014, the developer, Maxis has added several expansion packs and numerous elements like the change of seasons. From being able to climb the Hollywood ladder of fame to hanging out at a cottage to the introduction of vampires and werewolves, The Sims 4 is often updated with new content.

Apart from the paid content, the developers have also added free content like the recent July patch adding body hair and storytelling options.

In a blog post, EA said that its “team is more dedicated than ever to developing new and meaningful The Sims 4 experiences for our players and we will continue to develop and release packs, kits and Sims Delivery Express drops into the foreseeable future.”

This means the developers have no plans to ditch The Sims 4 anytime soon. EA is also hosting a ‘Behind The Sims Summit’ live stream on October 18 where players will be able to learn more about the future of the game.