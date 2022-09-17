scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

The Sims 4 will be free-to-play from October

EA has announced that the base version of The Sims 4 will be free-to-play from October 18.

The Sims 4The developers have added several expansion packs to The Sims 4. (Image Source: Electronic Arts)

Released in September 2014, The Sims 4 is a life simulation game that focuses on character creation, development and housebuilding. And on Wednesday, the game publisher Electronic Arts (EA) announced that the base version of the game would go free to play next month.

Starting October 18, the social simulation game will be available for download for free on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and Mac. Those who have already purchased the game will be getting the upcoming Desert Luxe Kit for free. In case you didn’t know, the new kit adds furniture items based on the natural landscape of the desert.

Ever since its release in 2014, the developer, Maxis has added several expansion packs and numerous elements like the change of seasons. From being able to climb the Hollywood ladder of fame to hanging out at a cottage to the introduction of vampires and werewolves, The Sims 4 is often updated with new content.

Also Read |FIFA 23 to Gotham Knights: Five upcoming games to watch out for

Apart from the paid content, the developers have also added free content like the recent July patch adding body hair and storytelling options.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why the world of music has had a long, tumultuous relationship with Queen...Premium
Why the world of music has had a long, tumultuous relationship with Queen...
The two forgotten Roger Federer shots that best captured the magic of the...Premium
The two forgotten Roger Federer shots that best captured the magic of the...
Pandemic effect: Chip manufacturers pick phones, laptops over automobiles...Premium
Pandemic effect: Chip manufacturers pick phones, laptops over automobiles...
UPSC Key-September 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Human as Resource’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-September 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Human as Resource’ or ‘...

In a blog post, EA said that its “team is more dedicated than ever to developing new and meaningful The Sims 4 experiences for our players and we will continue to develop and release packs, kits and Sims Delivery Express drops into the foreseeable future.”

This means the developers have no plans to ditch The Sims 4 anytime soon. EA is also hosting a ‘Behind The Sims Summit’ live stream on October 18 where players will be able to learn more about the future of the game.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-09-2022 at 01:32:31 pm
Next Story

Ashneer Grover posts a selfie with Sunil Grover, fans say ‘Yeh sab doglapan hai’

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 17: Latest News
Advertisement