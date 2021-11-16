The remastered GTA Trilogy is available to buy on PC again

Rockstar Games has restored the PC version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition to its online store. The game was pulled and taken offline for three days following massive bug reports and the inclusion of “unintentional” files.

The remastered GTA trilogy had a rocky launch last week. Following numerous posts on social media, ridiculing the game’s look and performance, data miners found a set of unlicensed music files, developer comments, and the controversial ‘Hot Coffee’ minigame within the code.

Upon being notified, Rockstar was quick to disable their PC client – Rockstar Games Launcher for maintenance and even pulled the entire game from its storefront. The servers did come back online after 24 hours, albeit players who previously bought the game had been unable to launch it since.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is again available through the Rockstar Games Launcher for play and purchase. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, and are working to improve and update overall performance as we move forward: https://t.co/hAfEKqYS3o — Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) November 15, 2021

Earlier today, Rockstar announced in a tweet that the trilogy was back on PC. “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, and are working to improve and update overall performance as we move forward.”, it reads. As for whether these overhauls apply to console versions as well, only time will tell. The embarrassing launch has also forced Rockstar to personally ask for email confirmations from players applying for a refund, as you can see in the tweet below.

Wtf is this? I asked for a refund, I expect a refund. Not an attempt at stalling for time in the hope that I’ll be happy I can play this broken mess again. pic.twitter.com/z6arNSpPFG — Lee Rodger (@LRodger501) November 15, 2021

Published by Rockstar Games, ‘Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition’ is a revamped collection of their classic titles – GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas. The games feature various graphical overhauls for a new generation such as lighting and environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures, increased draw distances, and optimized controls and targeting akin to Grand Theft Auto V.

The trilogy is also scheduled for a physical (CD) release on 7 December 2021, with Android and iOS versions launching in the early half of 2022.