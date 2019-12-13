The next-generation Xbox is called Xbox Series X, coming in Holiday 2020

The Xbox Series X, previously codenamed Project Scarlett, will hit retail shelves next Holiday 2020. The Xbox Series X, previously codenamed Project Scarlett, will hit retail shelves next Holiday 2020.

Microsoft has announced the name of its next-generation console, and it’s going to be called the Xbox Series X. The announcement was made during the annual video game industry awards show in Los Angeles, California. The console, previously codenamed Project Scarlett, will hit retail shelves next Holiday 2020. The Xbox Series X will succeed the original Xbox One, which was launched in 2013.

Here’s the debut trailer:

The next Xbox doesn’t look like a traditional console. Instead, it is built more like a PC. The company says the Series X can sit horizontally as well as vertically. To match the new console, Microsoft will ship a brand new controller that doesn’t look any different from the regular Xbox One controller, but comes with some new features. The new addition is the Share button that will make it easier to share screenshots of your gameplay and capture clips. The D-pad, specifically, is taken from the Elite Controller. The new controller will also be backwards compatible with Xbox One, and Windows 10 PC, and will come bundled with every Xbox Series X console.

Microsoft touts the Xbox Series X as its most powerful console. The Xbox Series X will be built on AMD’s latest Zen 2 processing unit, which the company claims is four times more powerful than the Xbox One CPU. Microsoft is also promising support for real-time hardware-accelerated ray tracing. The console will support 60fps at 4K, as well as deliver 120-frames-per-second visuals, and will also support 8K visuals. The Xbox Series X has a “next-generation SSD will virtually eliminate load times.” Like previous Xbox console, the Xbox Series X will be backwards compatible.

Microsoft has been gradually building the hype around its next Xbox console. It revealed the first details of the upcoming console at E3 2019 conference in June this year. Halo: Infinite will be a launch title for the platform.

The success of the Xbox Series X is crucial for Microsoft’s gaming business. Its Xbox One and successive iterations of the console weren’t commercially successful. The company needs a hit console, along with successful games to prove its dominance in the console market. The next Xbox console is expected to cost between $400 and $500.

The Xbox Series X will rival Sony’s PlayStation 5, which is also expected to launch towards the end of 2020. The Japanese company won the last generation console wars with the PlayStation 4, which recently hit the 100 million sales milestone. Nintendo, meanwhile, has found a niche with the Switch console released in 2017. The Switch is the fastest-selling console in the US and other major markets.

