Tuesday, December 07, 2021
‘The Matrix Awakens’ is now available for pre-load on consoles

A real-time Unreal Engine 5 tech demo called 'The Matrix Awakens' can be installed now ahead of its reveal at The Game Awards 2021.

By: Tech Desk | Navi Mumbai |
December 7, 2021 10:38:00 am
The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience is now available for pre-load on PSN and Xbox Series X|S. (Image credit: Unreal Engine)

A new Unreal Engine 5 tech demo named ‘The Matrix Awakens’ is now available to pre-load on the PlayStation Network and Xbox Series X|S. The real-time experience will go live alongside The Game Awards on 10 December 2021 (IST).

The demo has been created by director Lana Wachowski along with Epic Games, and promises to offer a “wild ride into the reality-bending universe of ‘The Matrix’.” As it stands, it’s not clear whether the demo will allow players to run around and complete missions based on The Matrix franchise or if it’s just a visual showcase where you can turn around or zoom into character models.

The vague teaser hints more towards the latter, as we see a digital recreation of Keanu Reeves (Neo) staring into the camera and asking a question – “How do we know what is real?” The Matrix Awakens is available as a 29GB download on both console platforms and features performances from Keanu and co-star Carrie-Ann Moss (Trinity).

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Epic Games originally revealed the Unreal Engine 5 last year via a demo titled, ‘A Lumen in the Land of Nanite.’ The goal was to help developers create lifelike environments and lighting via their new technologies. Nanite would allow artists to import and render 3D models, composed of billions of polygons to create photorealistic surroundings to the geometric degree.

Lumen, on the other hand, is a global illumination system that takes advantage of ray tracing technology to enable dynamic and highly realistic lighting in games. This showcase was also the first time audience got to see Sony’s implementation of SSDs in their next-gen consoles, delivering fast loading times.

The latest movie in the series, ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ also received a new trailer yesterday before hitting theatres and the HBO Max streaming service on 22 December 2022.

