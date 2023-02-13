The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: Everything you need to know about Nintendo’s big Switch title

When Nintendo held its digital-only Direct event last week, one announcement that generated a lot of interest among Switch fans was the reaction to the second trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Nintendo has been mostly tightlipped about the much-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild but lately, the Kyoto-based gaming giant is slipping more details about the upcoming Switch title. With Tears of the Kingdom ready for release in May this year, here’s everything we know about the title that many are already calling the biggest game of 2023.

When can I buy Tears of the Kingdom?

The Legends of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will hit retail shelves on May 12, 2023. The game will be exclusively available on Nintendo Switch. It will cost $70, a first for a Nintendo exclusive. The Tears of the Kingdom is also getting a collectors edition, which will cost $130 and includes a physical copy of the game, an art book, a SteelBook case, an Iconart steel poster, and four pins. Nintendo is also releasing a new Amiibo alongside the release of Tears of the kingdom. It will additionally cost $13 when it launches on May 12. Although Nintendo is not officially present in India, Switch games do get released on Amazon but at a higher price.

What is the file size for Tears of the Kingdom?

Although not officially confirmed, a Reddit user claims the file size of Tears of the Kingdom will be 18.2GB. This could be possible due to the game’s superior graphics and large scale. The original Breath of the wild measured 14.4GB in size, while last year’s Xenoblade Chronicles 3 clocked in at 14.38 GB. If you are planning to buy Tears of the kingdom, we suggest you buy a high storage (at least 128GB) microSD card.

Is Tears of the Kingdom a direct sequel to Breath of the wild?

Nintendo hasn’t shared many details about Tears of the Kingdom, but we already know that the game will take place in the same world as Breath of the wild. Nintendo describes Tears of the Kingdom as “an epic adventure across the land and skies of Hyrule.” Trailers don’t reveal much but expect the game to be much darker than Breath of the wild. The latest trailer of the game which was shown during the 2023 Direct event gave a look at the new enemies, new gameplay, and flying vehicles. Nintendo first confirmed it was working on a sequel to Breath of the wild in 2019. The company was earlier eyeing a 2022 release for Tears of the kingdom.

In addition to the standard version, a collector’s edition of The Legend of #Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will launch on 5/12. Please check with your local retailer for more information on availability pic.twitter.com/rssi7iOZsj — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 8, 2023

Will the Switch get a special edition Zelda-themed console?

As of now, a new Tears of the Kingdom-themed Switch OLED console has not been previewed. Leaks, however, suggest a special edition Switch console based on the upcoming Zelda game will be announced soon. Images of the Zelda-themed console first surfaced in December last year.