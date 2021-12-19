The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 reportedly launching in November 2022

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 could potentially launch in November 2022. Following a teaser reveal at E3 2021, Nintendo has been quite vague on the subject, including not revealing the official title for the much-anticipated sequel.

The leak comes from IGN boss, Peer Schneider, who during a podcast claimed to have met some industry insiders during The Game Awards 2021. Granted the Zelda sequel was never shown at the event, the concerned parties assured him that it was still in development and have some big stuff in store for 2022.

Later in the podcast, he let slip a more specific November 2022 release window. “I think that will probably change next November when we are playing Breath of the Wild 2,” he said. This could simply be a rough window prediction, so take this with a grain of salt.

First spotted by GameReactor, Nintendo recently filed patents for specific gameplay mechanics to be featured in the BOTW sequel. Archery and flying get some dynamic poses, where you could freefall backwards or dive straight down with high velocity.

Other mechanics include the time rewind feature and the ability to go through a suspended platform freely. Some of these were briefly shown in the E3 2021 trailer, where you could see Link stop a rolling spike-ball midway and then rewind it to damage his enemies.

Nintendo planning a “big year” for 2022 does not come as a surprise, given that a good majority of their releases this year were remakes. Fans were rightfully upset, and the company president Doug Bowser also stated that they will be improving upon Nintendo’s emulation system.

“We’re constantly looking for ways to make our online features and those games better and continuing to add value through more services and more games as we go forward,” he said. “We take the feedback very seriously, and we’re continuing to look at ways to improve the overall performance. For us, it’s about quality and great content at a great value.”