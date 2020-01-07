The gaming announcements at CES 2020: PS5 logo to Dell’s Alienware Concept UFO

Here’s a look at what might interest gamers from CES 2020. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan) Here’s a look at what might interest gamers from CES 2020. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

Gaming has been a huge trend we have got to see in CES this year, with companies showing off various products aimed towards gamers including gaming laptops, portable concepts, monitors and more. Sony has made this a bigger deal by also revealing the new PlayStation 5 logo. Here is a look at the top gaming announcements that we have seen take place at CES 2020:

Sony PlayStation 5 logo reveal

If you take a closer look at the logo, you will realise, the company has just replaced the 4, in the PS4 logo with a 5. If you take a closer look at the logo, you will realise, the company has just replaced the 4, in the PS4 logo with a 5.

Sony at its CES 2020 keynote revealed the look of the upcoming PlayStation 5’s logo. The reveal was a bit underwhelming for gamers as Sony did not reveal the PlayStation 5’s official design, release date, price or launch titles, instead, it only showcased its new logo, which isn’t exactly new.

During the event, Sony said that there is a lot to share about the PS5 in the coming months, however, as of now, this is the only thing that they will share.

Dell Alienware Concept UFO

Dell Alienware Concept UFO looks quite similar to the Nintendo Switch.

The Dell Alienware Concept UFO is a handheld gaming device that looks to take on the Nintendo Switch. It looks extremely similar to the Switch, however, it is not something that you would want to get excited for as of now, as it is still a concept and the company might take the route of not launching it. Dell claims that the device can run full PC games, which makes us happy, due to the fact, as of now, we do not have a portable gaming device being able to do that.

The company has not revealed the exact specifications of the device which includes its processor, graphics card and battery. The only thing we have to go by as of now is that the Concept UFO looks quite similar to the Nintendo Switch, as it has a tablet screen and attachable controllers. We also know that the device can be used in a handheld mode or docked mode, just like a Switch.

Samsung Odyssey gaming monitors

Samsung Odyssey G9 is the world’s first dual QHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time.

It seems as if the concept of curved displays is making a comeback. Samsung at CES has unveiled two new gaming monitors under its Odyssey lineup. Both the monitors are curved and have been designed with gamers in mind. The Odyssey G9 will be made available in only a 49-inch variant, whereas the Odyssey G7 will be made available in 27-inch and 32-inch variants.

Both the G9 and G7 displays will be made available globally starting Q2 2020. Odyssey G9 is the world’s first dual QHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. Both the display’s come with 52 colours and five lighting effect options.

Asus ROG products

Asus is the first company to launch a laptop with a 300Hz display.

Asus has launched the world’s first monitor with a 360Hz refresh rate, named the Asus ROG Swift. It also comes with Nvidia’s G-Sync support. This is the fastest gaming monitor to ever be showcased and is perfect for eSports and competitive gaming. The company claims that the device is over 50 per cent faster than the current generation 240Hz monitors. It will be made available later this year.

Apart from the ROG Swift, the company has also showcased a 300Hz version of its ROG Strix SCAR III gaming laptop. It uses factory calibration with PANTONE validation, which according to the company improves colour accuracy. Asus is the first company to launch a laptop with a 300Hz display.

It also showcased special editions of the Zephyrus S GX701 and GX531, which come with real HDR panels.

Lenovo Legion Y740S

Due to the laptop missing a discrete GPU, the company showcased an external GPU box called BoostStation. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan) Due to the laptop missing a discrete GPU, the company showcased an external GPU box called BoostStation. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

Lenovo at CES has launched its first gaming laptop without a discrete GPU, named Legion Y740S. The laptop comes with a 4K IPS display with the latest Intel Core processor and custom software tailored for gaming. Due to the laptop missing a discrete GPU, the company showcased an external GPU box called BoostStation, which is compatible with a majority of Nvidia GeForce and AMD Radeon cards.

Razer Kishi game controller

Razer Kishi has a collapsible design, which can fit inside of your bag. Razer Kishi has a collapsible design, which can fit inside of your bag.

Razer has launched its new Kishi universal mobile gaming controllers designed for iPhone, Android, and more. It comes with USB-C and Lightning compatibility and are designed to improve your mobile gaming experience with dedicated thumbsticks, buttons and more.

The Razer Kishi has a collapsible design, which can fit inside of your bag. It is built on the Junglecat controller, which was originally designed for the Razer Phone 2. The Kishi is cloud-compatible allowing users to save their game prefrences. It will be made available in early 2020, according to the company.

