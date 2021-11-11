scorecardresearch
The Game Awards 2021 to showcase 40 to 50 games, new announcements in double digits

In an exclusive interview on the Epic Games Website, Geoff Keighley details his plans for the upcoming Game Awards 2021.

By: Tech Desk | Navi Mumbai |
Updated: November 11, 2021 9:48:56 pm
The Game Awards 2021The Game Awards 2021 to showcase 40 to 50 games, new announcements in double digits. (Image credit: The Game Awards)

In an exclusive interview on the Epic Games website, games industry titan, Geoff Keighley teased his plans for his upcoming annual videogame awards ceremony – The Game Awards 2021. Often referred to as ‘The Oscars for Games’, the event is expected to feature 40 to 50 games this year “someway or another.”

The show is scheduled to kick off on 10 December 2021, at 6:30 am IST, live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Unlike last year’s virtual showing, this time, the event will be entertaining an in-person, invite-only audience wearing masks, fully vaccinated, and with half the live attendance to ensure safety. The show will also be cutting down on the non-gaming elements which seemed to frustrate folks last year, and will in fact be doubling down on everything video game-related.

“Keighley said he expects the show to feature 40 to 50 games this year ‘someway or another.’ He added that the number of new games being announced is probably in the double digits.”, it reads. However, there will be some trailers for shows or movies that are video games adjacent. Example – HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ series and the ‘Uncharted’ movie.

Keighley also noted that the show will feature some “really cool next-gen stuff”, live musical performances and orchestra on stage, special celebrity guests, and world premieres, all while honouring the winners in each category. Same as every year, the show will be hosted by Geoff Keighley himself, and will be available to stream for free across all major services. Mainly, YouTube and Twitch.

Geoff also touched upon the potential of using the Metaverse as a way to expand the show. “We’re really interested in the metaverse style of how people watch the show”, he said. “We’re starting to explore the idea of finding new ways to distribute it using games and game technology. That’s actually kind of our next platform, right?”

Also Read: |Explained: Why Facebook is starting its metaverse journey by rebranding itself as Meta

He notes that since The Game Awards is a show about video games, it would only make sense for it to be aired inside it. “We’re thinking about what can we do in Fortnite Creative.” Mid last year, in a mutual agreement between Geoff Keighley, Epic Games, and director Christopher Nolan, the second trailer for TENET was premiered on Fortnite’s big screen. This was followed by popular artists such as Ariana Grande and Travis Scott hosting virtual concerts within the game.

“I do think in five years more people will watch our show or participate in our show from within a kind of real-time 3D environment than just watching a traditional video feed.”, he said.

As a closing statement for the interview, Geoff Keighley said on behalf of The Game Awards, “We’re not doing any NFT stuff.”

