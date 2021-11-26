scorecardresearch
Friday, November 26, 2021
The Game Awards 2021 to air on Indian networks

The Game Awards 2021 is all set to broadcast on major streaming services in India such as Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV, and more.

By: Tech Desk | Navi Mumbai |
Updated: November 26, 2021 2:50:55 pm
The Game Awards 2021 to air on Indian networks. (Image credit: The Game Awards 2021)

Games industry titan, Geoff Keighley has announced that ‘The Game Awards 2021’ will yet again have distribution on Indian networks. Often referred to as the “Oscars for games,” the event is scheduled to take place on 10 December 2021, at 6:30 am IST, live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The news comes in light of a partnership with Nodwin Gaming, the leading esports company in India. This year, The Game Awards will be broadcast on major streaming platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar, MTV India, Voot, JioTV, and MXPlayer. There will be a Hindi language co-stream over at YouTube Gaming as well.

Last year, The Game Awards was held in an online digital fashion and peaked at over 83 million viewers across all platforms, making it the most viewed edition. This time, the event will feature an in-person, invite-only audience and is said to be showcasing 40 to 50 titles “someway or another.”

Hosted by Geoff Keighley himself, The Game Awards is an annual celebration of video games that honours achievements within the industry. The audience will be treated to new game trailers, special celebrity appearances, live musical performances and orchestra on stage.

Also Read: |The Game Awards 2021 nominees announced

Earlier this week, music streaming giant – Spotify announced a partnership with The Game Awards as well. The company will serve as the official audio streaming partner and feature a four-episode podcast series leading up to the show.

The Game Awards 2021 will be broadcast live on their official YouTube and Twitch channels.

