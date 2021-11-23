The Game Awards 2021 teams up with Spotify

Geoff Keighley’s annual video game awards ceremony, The Game Awards 2021 has announced a partnership with music streaming giant – Spotify. The company will serve as the official audio streaming partner and celebrate the role of music in gaming via podcasts, starting today.

Dubbed ‘Inside the Game Awards,’ the four-episode series has already begun streaming and features Geoff Keighley, owner and producer of The Game Awards as the host. He will be joined by other guests from within the industry as well, namely Tina Amini (Editor-Chief, IGN), Keza MacDonald (Video Games Editor – The Guardian), and Jeff Gerstmann (Founder of Giant Bomb).

Are you ready for @thegameawards? 🎮 We’re teaming up with #TheGameAwards to add even more audio excitement to the occasion. Until then, check out the exclusive podcast, hosted by @geoffkeighley, and get the latest for this year’s show. https://t.co/uD39HZrYkI — Spotify News (@SpotifyNews) November 22, 2021

The podcast is set to premiere on a weekly basis, leading up to The Game Awards on 10 December. The series will shed light on the inner workings, touch upon the nominees and the musical elements, and a lot of gaming news. Spotify will also add exclusive playlists containing the soundtracks of this year’s nominees.

“We’re happy to welcome Spotify as our exclusive audio streaming partner for The Game Awards as we celebrate video games and the incredible people behind them,” said Geoff Keighley in an official blog post. “We’ve always strived to bring the community together and working with Spotify will help us reach audiences around the world.”

Hosted by Geoff Keighley himself, The Game Awards is an annual celebration of video games that honours achievements within the industry. The ceremony is scheduled to kick off on 10 December 2021, at 6:30 am IST, live from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

As part of the show, the audience will be treated to world premieres, special celebrity appearances, and a live orchestra on stage. Unlike last year’s online digital affair, the event will be featuring an in-person, invite-only audience and is said to be showcasing nearly 40 to 50 titles.

The Game Awards 2021 will be live-streamed on their official YouTube and Twitch channels.